News: Mortgage Servicing Start-Up Valon Selects ACES Quality Management & Control to Drive QC Operations | CitizenWire

ACES Expediates Implementation in a record 28 Business Days

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that mortgage lending and servicing start-up Valon has selected ACES' flagship audit platform ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to support the company's mortgage servicing quality control (QC) audits, completing implementation within 28 business days.



"What's unique about Valon is we're both a tech company and a mortgage servicer. We've grown tremendously since our inception in 2019 and are projecting additional growth of 150% this year. As we scale internal operations to keep pace with that growth, having strong controls in place is extremely important to ensure we're operating compliantly and responsibly," said Christi Weber, Senior Director, Operations Enablement and Quality at Valon. "We identified ACES as one of the key leaders in the mortgage QC space and a partner that could help us implement a robust quality program that could keep up with a much larger book of business."



"With the platform's extensive compliance coverage at all levels and the fact that ACES is constantly optimizing the platform and monitoring the compliance landscape, we knew we could derive a ton of value from the system in a very short period," Weber added. "We're a very data-focused company, and ACES provides us with a wealth of data that we can analyze to look for trends and see how those affect certain subsets of our portfolio."



"Compliance and quality control automation are vital contributors to the success of today's mortgage companies. We've built ACES to enable businesses to swiftly meet mortgage compliance requirements and navigate changes while providing powerful business insights," said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. "Tech-forward companies like Valon are realizing the value of investing in quality control and risk management tools from the outset and, thus, setting themselves up for long-term success."



About Valon:



Valon is a residential mortgage servicer and lender on a mission to empower every homeowner with ease, security, and financial know-how. Valon is focused on creating a new homeownership experience through its mortgage servicing tools, lending products, and team of experts. For more information, visit https://valon.com.



About ACES Quality Management:



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* 60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;



* 8 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 11 of the top 30 banks; and



* 1 of the top 3 credit unions in the United States.



Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology®, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.



Learn More: https://www.acesquality.com/

