News: Yiftee Surpasses 400 Community eGift Cards, Launches New In-Person Sales Capability | CitizenWire

All-digital community gift card program now supports face-to-face card sales in office and at events, gearing up for holiday sales

MENLO PARK, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- As of today, Yiftee, Inc. is offering another way to "Keep Local Dollars Local" with its new "Order Desk" capability. City offices, Chambers of Commerce, Main Streets, and Downtown Associations can now sell their custom-branded Community eGift Cards to walk-in buyers and at public events, in addition to online sales. These Community Cards can be spent exclusively at local shops and restaurants. Order Desk is available as an add-on for existing Community Card customers at no cost.



"Because we moved from paper-based gift certificates to Yiftee, we have a lot of customers who are used to coming into our office to purchase gift cards for holiday gifts and employee or customer appreciation," said Kenyetta McFall, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the Quincy, IL Chamber of Commerce. "We used to have to write them up by hand - but now we can create five or five hundred gift cards in a few minutes, print them out and hand them to the buyers."



Yiftee reports that approximately a third of its Community Card sales are from corporate, government, schools, hospitals, and other organizational buyers who give them to their employees and customers. Unlike single brand gift cards, the recipients have many choices of where to spend them. Since corporate purchasers are not as likely to buy a nail salon, pizza place or ice cream shop, these purchases bring new revenue to main street merchants.



Adding new communities rapidly, Yiftee tops 430 US cities in 48 states



The Company also announced that more than 430 communities across the country have adopted its easy-to-use platform for custom Community eGift Cards, and more than 15,000 small businesses use their digital gift card technology either in Communities or as single-brand eGift Cards. There's no cost to the merchants or Yiftee's community partners for the Community Card program. Yiftee charges an eDelivery fee at the time of purchase which can be paid by the buyer or a program sponsor. Yiftee eGift Cards require no special equipment or point-of-sale integration for merchants to participate.



New communities are invited to Yiftee's step-by-step 4-week launch curriculum; with all the materials they will need to market the program, and Yiftee continues to send weekly "Best Practices" all year long, learning from their communities as they grow.



About Yiftee, Keep Local Dollars Local



Yiftee serves more than 400 communities and 15,000 local businesses with simple, secure, PoS-independent eGift Cards that keep local dollars local - more than $30M since the pandemic began in 2020. The company works with Chambers of Commerce, Downtowns, Main Streets, Business Improvement Districts, City Governments and other local organizations to create "Community Cards," branded for the community and redeemable at 10s to 100s of local businesses.



Organizations and individuals purchase them online and send them via email, text or print to friends, family, and co-workers to support their local businesses. There is no cost to the organizers or merchants for the program. Yiftee also provides custom-branded cards for individual merchants, franchises, and chains.



More info at https://www.yiftee.com/, email: sales@yiftee.com, Twitter: @Yiftee, Facebook: facebook.com/yiftee/.



Learn More: https://yiftee.com/

