News: Michigan business owner creates Genesee County COVID-19 Portal – App to save lives | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Jonathan McKay, operating as the Project Manager for the Genesee County COVID-19 Portal (GCCP) presented by Flint Innovative Solutions 501(c)(3) designed by Keeping Tabs, the Community Foundation of Greater Flint 501(c)(3), and Michigan United 501(c)(3). The GCCP is a curated mobile application used to offer credible information resources to the members of Flint, Michigan, and the surrounding Genesee County areas.



With help from partners at:



* The Genesee County Health Department



* The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)



* The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention



* COVID Act Now



- The Harvard Global Health Institute



- The Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University



- Stanford University's Clinical Excellence Research Center



* The American Academy of Pediatrics



* Flint Eats App



* The Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions (FCHES)-National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD)-funded Transdisciplinary Collaborative Center. A partnership with Michigan State University and Flint community.



As Project Manager, McKay is joined by community leaders Jaiden Hogan, Jaden Switalski, and Jovan Slaughter to provide cutting-edge multimedia content for the GCCP project.



Marinequa



Keeping Tabs commissioned Jaiden Hogan to capture the experiences of the citizens in Genesee County. This has made it possible to utilize GCCP events and social media coverage throughout the project as a platform for community members to share things otherwise underrepresented.



Hogan has been curating Media Development Collections since 2012 traveling out of the country and documenting the breathtaking cultures and agriculture in Swaziland, Africa where Hogan aided in the construction of a church and fixed soccer fields that the kids of the community use daily. Marinequa is an emerging Media Development Agency drawing attention with intense colors, unique set design, and a personalized photo and video experience, led by Jaiden Hogan.



Slaughter



Jovan Slaughter was crucial to the development of GCCP's structure, assisting the people of Flint to better represent themselves in the media. Slaughter has been assisting the communities of Flint for over 5 years allowing opportunities for the residents to speak on an open forum of their personal endeavors. As such Slaughter has in-depth knowledge in the field of Community Advocacy and Promotion including the operations side (e.g., running day-to-day operations) and the business management side (e.g., staffing, marketing, etc.).



High Tied



Jaden Switalski was responsible for editing the footage scheduled by Jovan Slaughter after being captured by Jaiden Hogan. Switalski specializes in skills such as Video Production, Editing, Scripting, Graphic Design, Audio Engineering, and Google and YouTube SEO (Search Engine Optimization) since his beginnings in content creation in 2013.



Jonathan McKay, the founder of Keeping Tabs, started a partnership in February with Jaden Switalski, to develop digital assets and launch High Tied Productions in the Web 3 Digital Space. High Tied Production is owned and operated by Jaden Switalski. Studying the inner workings of social media marketing through its peak he became aware of the gaps in the industry that needed to be filled. High Tied Production was founded to fill those gaps in content creation.



Keeping Tabs has since premiered the first High Tied Augmented Reality Filter with technologies provided by the Meta Suite and Spark AR and began development on the first model for the High Tied Metaverse, "High Tied Island." Switalski believes that Web 3 and Blockchain Technologies will impact the future of art and creation without taking away the raw beauty and spirit of traditional art forms.



Van Der Plas



Jonathan McKay was contacted by Van Der Plas Gallery's online curation department for the exhibition, "Flight of the Butterfly," which hosts Virtual Gallery tours post-show. Van Der Plas is a core part of the contemporary and underground art scene in New York.



McKay and Switalski paired with painter Jessica Peterson, to create a 20 x 36 acrylic painting on canvas of High Tied Island. Continuing to push the boundaries of traditional media and be a driving force in the development of artists and content creation through the rise of digital curation.



Al Diaz who is well-known for his collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat on SAMO(c) was also featured in the Flight of the Butterfly.



Linnea Moritz is an artist who specialized in cubism; an art style specialized in capturing the essence and energy of an object, scene, or person, rather than focusing on the physical representation as we see it. This summer she was selected twice to exhibit at the Van Der Plas Gallery in the art exhibits "Rays of Light" and "Flight of the Butterfly" on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in New York City.



Linnea Moritz has also collaborated directly with Model Jonathan McKay to create a multimedia art piece for the 'Art Groove' show at Bowery Art Room. The art piece was created as a testimony to highlight McKay's important role as an influence; his travels and partnerships through Flint Innovative Solutions allowed him to have a positive impact on his local community.



Upcoming



After a long history in Global Philanthropy and Fundraising Keeping Tabs and Moritz are looking to amalgamate in the presentation of a new sports-based art collection in partnership with the influence of Webster University Women's Basketball Player Jenna Gregory.



McKay also sends a special mention to Reece Mathews, Madisson Gordon, Jerin Sage and Luke Benson in their legacies.



FOR BOOKINGS AND DETAILS



Beginning Fall 2022, McKay will be accepting bookings and brand partnerships.



Contact by phone:



(810) 874-3756



Email: KTWJM@gmail.com



For brand partnerships and all inquiries involving influencer marketing, entertainment, or collaborations with other artists: ROARJMCKAY@gmail.com



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/ZxYmzjrLKX8



Learn More: https://linktr.ee/roarjmckay

