News: Mixed Use Development Utilizes Solar Energy in Hamilton, MA | CitizenWire

HAMILTON, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- In June 2022, SunBug Solar finished installing a 54.75 kw rooftop solar array on 59 Willow Street in Hamilton Massachusetts, built by Traggorth Companies of Boston, Mass. This mixed-use development helps the town towards achieving a variety of economic and sustainability goals.



The solar installation will offset 64% of electrical usage for the 18 residential apartments (nine of which will be affordable at 80% the area median income) and the 2,400 square foot ground floor that will have retail space, a lobby, fitness center, and office.



The building design meets Passive House standards, which aim to reduce a building's carbon footprint and ultimately require less energy for heating or cooling.



It's also ideally located for walkability and access to public transportation. It is located one block west of Main Street in downtown Hamilton, a two-minute walk to the Hamilton / Wenham Commuter Rail Station, which provides access to Boston's North Station.



Overall, this project greatly helps the town of Hamilton toward achieving several goals named in the 2014 Hamilton-Wenham Village Vision + Action Plan, the 2020 Housing Production Plan, and the Hamilton Master Plan in regards to economic diversity, access to public transportation, and sustainability.



ABOUT SUNBUG SOLAR:



Founded in Somerville, Massachusetts in 2009, SunBug Solar has spent more than a decade navigating the complexities of the emerging energy landscape, providing best-in-class renewable energy solutions to a wide range of residential and commercial customers. As an employee-owned B Corp and longtime member of the Amicus Solar Cooperative, SunBug believes that doing right by their customers and doing the right thing go hand-in-hand. Their responsive team brings expertise, experience, and a customer-first approach to every project. They embody the SunBug commitment to building a more resilient future by enabling a fundamental shift toward accessible, high-quality renewable energy.



