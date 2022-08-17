News: CDF LABOR LAW LLP Named to Bloomberg Law’s Second Annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Framework | CitizenWire

CDF Among 43 U.S.-Based Firms Recognized for Strong Commitment to DEI

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- CDF Labor Law LLP, a California employment, labor and immigration employer-side law firm, was named one of only 43 U.S.-based law firms to earn a place on Bloomberg Law's second Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Framework list.



For the second year in a row, CDF was recognized for its level of disclosure of diversity-related metrics and distinguished performance against six core pillars: demographics, leadership and talent pipeline, recruitment and retention, business innovation and strategy, marketing, and diversity & inclusion in the community.



"CDF is no stranger to DEI. From its inception in 1994, CDF has provided a platform allowing everyone a structural opportunity to advance regardless of their race, gender or sexual orientation," says Marie DiSante, Co-Founder and Firm Managing Partner. "We believe that a firm culture that prioritizes inclusivity leads to better outcomes, for both our firm and our clients," she adds.



"We're proud to once again be recognized by Bloomberg Law by their inclusion of CDF in their DEI Framework report," said Alison Tsao, Partner and Chair of CDF's DEI Committee. "From our recruiting efforts, provision of leadership opportunities, to our strong involvement in DEI efforts in the broader legal community, we work tirelessly to enhance equality and inclusion in our workplace and the legal profession."



Bloomberg Law's DEI Framework was developed in 2021 in collaboration with Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index team, as well as diversity leads at corporations and U.S.-based law firms. Performance was assessed across more than 85 metrics, each associated with one of the framework's six core pillars.



"The desire to incorporate DEI into the selection process for outside legal services presents a new challenge for the industry, but CDF has distinguished itself as a law firm worthy of consideration," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "Through a demonstrated commitment to DEI, CDF is helping to move the legal industry forward and we recognize their performance by naming them as a member of our 2022 DEI Framework."



CDF continues to make DEI a priority at the firm by participating in the 18-month long certification process for the 2021-2023 cohort of the Midsize Mansfield Rule. Created by the Diversity Lab, the Mansfield Rule is a growing movement to increase diversity in law firm recruitment and promotion practices. It is named after Arabella Mansfield, the first female lawyer in the U.S. It requires law firms to demonstrate year-long progress in increasing diversity in senior recruitment and leadership decisions and consider a minimum of 30 percent diverse candidates for these roles.



About CDF Labor Law LLP:



For close to 30 years, CDF Labor Law LLP has distinguished itself as one of the top labor, employment, and business immigration law firms in California, representing employers in single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits and advising employers on related legal compliance and risk avoidance. The firm has five offices throughout California - in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.



For more information, visit: https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/



For access to timely alerts on the latest California labor and employment law developments, sign-up for the firm's blog by visiting: www.CalLaborLaw.com.



About Bloomberg Law:



Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit https://pro.bloomberglaw.com/.



