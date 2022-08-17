News: DaVinci Capital Partners Crafts Customized Financial Solutions for Clients Throughout Ventura County | CitizenWire

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DaVinci Capital Partners offers a different approach to financial planning. Rather than directing clients towards some complicated phone tree via a 1-800 number, the firm consistently applies a personal touch. It offers financial services to clients throughout Ventura County.



Specifically, founder Kushal Shah, CRPC(r) offers:

* Financial planning

* Retirement planning

* Estate planning

* Investment management

* Tax planning



With experience in all of these areas, he helps his clients:

* Preserve their wealth

* Eliminate debt

* Lower their taxes

* Optimize their income



Ultimately, DaVinci Capital Partners believes that if you fail to plan, you essentially plan to fail. That's especially true in the complex financial environment facing individuals and families today. Modern wealth management and savvy investment strategy require regular rebalancing, broad diversification, tax-efficient tactics, and more. Fortunately, by providing clients with a personal advisor, the firm can not only help them develop a plan - but also act on it.



In fact, DaVinci Capital Partners limits its client base so it can offer the highest possible level of customization and care.



From the very beginning, clients can expect individualized service from their personal financial advisor. It all starts with a discovery meeting, during which the advisor both gathers up the necessary information and gets to know the client's unique goals. From there, the advisor analyzes the client's current financial situation and where they want to go. This allows DaVinci Capital to tailor a customized plan.



A bespoke financial plan isn't where DaVinci Capital Partners' services stop, though. The consultant continues to actively work with the client to implement that plan. Through goal setting and progress monitoring, the advisor helps the client move in the desired direction. Consistent monitoring and regular updates are standard components of DaVinci Capital Partners' service.



Typical DaVinci Capital Partners clients have $500,000 or more in assets. The firm is actively seeking new clientele and any interested parties should inquire.



About DaVinci Capital Partners:



Inspired by Da Vinci's mathematical drawing of a person's ideal body proportions, the firm's logo represents the same concept: perfect balance. As it relates to finances, DaVinci Capital Partners believes balance requires a strategy-driven approach to create a strong portfolio and wealth plan. However, they also think experiencing this balance is an essential part of the equation. The firm strives to help clients establish a sense of balance and peace of mind around their finances by serving as their own personal CFO - managing their financial details as they live their life.



Learn more at https://davincicap.com/



DaVinci Capital Partners can be contacted at (805) 341-7104 or online via the website contact form.



Kushal A. Shah is an Investment Advisor Representative of Dynamic Wealth Advisors dba DaVinci Capital Partners. All investment advisory services are offered through Dynamic Wealth Advisors.



Learn More: https://davincicap.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.