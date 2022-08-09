News: Remo Recover 6.0 is Here: Remo Software Launches its Most Powerful Data Recovery Software | CitizenWire

BANGALORE, India /CitizenWire/ -- Data Recovery has evolved, and so have the data loss scenarios. In response to rising data loss concerns, Remo Software, a leader in the data recovery industry, has released the latest version of their most popular and recognized product, Remo Recover.



The all-new Remo Recover 6.0 is here.



Data Recovery made simple, safe and quicker: This one line can sum up everything about the new version of Remo Recover 6.0. There is a lot to unpack in this new version:



Intuitive User-friendly UI: The upgraded user interface entirely focuses on simplifying the user journey and the application has been designed to make it even more simple and quick to use.



The new home screen allows the user to customize the data recovery process right at the beginning by specifying preferred location recovery. The user can choose either the drive or a specific folder or even a specific file type that he is looking for before hitting that scan button.



Auto Dual Scan: Remo Recover 6.0 gets a new upgrade to its powerful scan mechanism ensuring complete data recovery without any user intervention. This means as soon as the Quick scan is completed the software starts Deep Scan to recover more files from the drive.



Recover While You Scan: Unlike its predecessor, the users need not wait for the scan to complete to recover data in Remo Recover 6.0. You can start recovering data even when scanning is in progress, this saves huge time to users.



Much Smarter: The smart filters and advance search feature will make the process of finding the files during recovery a walk in the park even for a novice user. The user can preview the file for free and recover them only after judging the recovery quality.



More upgrades to Remo Recover 6.0 include:



* Support for more than 500 plus file types like photos, videos, documents etc.,



* Support for data recovery from more than 1000 plus storage devices like hard drives, SD cards, SSDs, USB etc.



* Rigorous testing under more than 100 real time data loss scenarios.



* Designed to perform consistently across all versions of Windows including latest Windows 11



You can check the all new Remo Recover 6.0 for Windows here: https://www.remosoftware.com/remo-recover-windows



About Remo Software:



Remo Software, since 2011 has been a prominent figure in the data recovery and data management sector whose contribution has impacted many users in making their digital life easy. With a proud portfolio of more than 33 quality software applications for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, Remo Software has its footprints across the globe in more than 106 countries. Rated highly for its simplicity and being a Microsoft Gold partner only adds a feather to their high quality and safe to use products.



Learn more about Remo Software: https://www.remosoftware.com/



Learn More: https://www.remosoftware.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.