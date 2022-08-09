News: Hudun Launches a Full-Featured WorkinTool Watermark Eraser | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Hudun, a leading software company with 9 years of experience, today releases a Full-Featured Watermark Remover - WorkinTool Watermark Eraser. In the era of self-media, people often need to deal with videos, pictures, and copywriting in their work and often encounter difficult situations, such as removing watermarks from videos.



Presumably, many of you have tried various tools, and these tools either need to pay or offer several hidden limits. This effective watermark remover, WorkinTool Watermark Eraser, is what I'd like to present to you. New to the field as it is, it has already appealed to a swell of followers. Is it worthy of installation? You can find the answer after reading my detailed testing. The test mainly focuses on the product details, pricing, compatibility, and main features of this watermark removal tool.



WorkinTool Watermark Eraser Ultimate Description



WorkinTool Watermark Eraser is a watermark processor based on the Windows system. With its matured AI removal technology, you can eliminate watermarks on videos and photos without blur. In addition, it is more than a watermark remover; you can also use it to add watermark to video and image, trim video length, crop video size, edit images, etc. However, though it is multi-functional and practical, it is not flawless. It supports uploading relatively few file formats. So, before you use it to remove watermarks, you must ensure your file is suitable to import.



Why Like It



* Great watermark removal results without blur



* Free to use with no limits



* fast to operate; supports batch removal



* Clear and user-friendly interface



* Contains multiple videos and photo editing tools



Why Dislike It



* Compatible with the Windows system only



* Supports a few file formats (videos in MP4, MOV, MKV; images in JPG, PNG, BMP)



PRICING



WorkinTool, a professional tech company dedicated to office software, explored a series of free office tools for all users. As a leading feature of WorkinTool, this watermark eraser provides a long-term free trial without any limit. All of you can access and use all features without hidden costs. I didn't find any purchasing notifications throughout my testing, even for some advanced features. It is entirely free, as it claims.

Compatibility



This watermark removal software now supports Windows only. If you want to process watermarks on your phone, WorkinTool also provides a mobile phone version for Android, Video Eraser. I'll discuss the product details of this watermark removal in the following.



WorkinTool Watermark Eraser Helpful Features



In this part, I'll show you the basic features of this watermark remover software. You can also obtain detailed tutorials on removing watermarks, adding watermarks, cropping videos, editing photos, etc.



1 - Remove Watermark



As a core feature of this software, it can lead to excellent watermark removal results. No matter watermarks on pictures or videos, this watermark removal software can eliminate them without making the erased part indistinct. Batch operation is feasible. That means you can cover multiple watermarks at a time and remove them with just one click. It is easy to use. Just upload your file and select the watermark to get rid of it.



2 - Insert Watermark



Except for watermark removal, it can also be used as a watermark maker. To enhance copyright security, you can generate text or image watermarks for your videos or photos. There are many watermark modes to select. You can also determine the watermark's size, font, color, opacity, and location.



3 - Crop Video Size



Another helpful feature of the WorkinTool Watermark Eraser is that it can change the video ratio at your option. You can crop your video into 9:16, 16:9, 1:1, 4:3, 3:4, etc. If you are not satisfied with the default ratios, you can choose to design the ratio by customizing the video's width, height, and angle.



4 - Edit Images



As mentioned before, Not WorkinTool Watermark Eraser is a simple watermark processing tool but a helpful photo editor. It allows you to crop photo size, add filters, frames, overlay, text, funny stickers, etc. There are numerous photo editing materials for you to select. All elements in it are free to use without restrictions.



Learn more: https://www.workintool.com/watermark-remover/



Cope with Watermarks on Android - Video Eraser App



Suppose you need to deal directly with video and photo watermarks on your mobile phone. This watermark remover app - Video Eraser, may meet your needs. As a mobile counterpart of the WorkinTool Watermark Eraser, it can also remove watermarks with excellent results.



Learn more: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hudun.androidwatermark



User Experience of Video Eraser App



* Price and Planning: Many features in this app are free to use. For some advanced features, it also provides daily free trials for all users. And also, the subscription fee is relatively low.



* User Interface: It has a clear interface and straightforward toolbox. You can navigate the tool without effort.



* Removal Result: It helps remove watermarks in high resolution. No evident blurs appear on the erased area.



* Converting Speed: In seconds, you can get a new file without watermarks and product logos. It keeps you away from bothering waiting for the removal process.



* Functionality: Aside from processing video and photo watermarks, it can cut out images, crop, reverse, compress videos, etc. Plentiful features are bound with it.



* File Security: It won't save or send your uploaded files. The edited video or photo will be immediately eliminated from its server after you save them.



About Hudun Software



Hudun is a leading innovative technology company based in Shanghai, an international economic center. Since our establishment from 2013, we have been providing simple and easy software services to more than 100 million loyal users around the world. Our innovative working tools with lightweight design and powerful features cover PDF conversions, video editing, photo editing, Airplay, data recovery and more.



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/AfGR0rFECc8



Learn More: https://www.workintool.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.