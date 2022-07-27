News: EPIC Welcomes Natalia Greene, Esq. | CitizenWire

Top Specialist in Accountants Professional Liability Further Strengthens Lemme Division of EPIC

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a national insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Natalia Greene, Esq., has joined the firm's Lemme division as Senior Vice President, Risk Management.



In her new role, Natalia will be responsible for risk management services and thought leadership; claims management and advocacy; as well as client service. She will be based in the Los Angeles area and will report to John Wynn, Managing Principal, Lemme, a division of EPIC.



Natalia joins Lemme from a California-based law firm where she was a litigation partner. For over 20 years she has represented national and regional firms, as well as small professional firms and sole practitioners. In her practice, Natalia concentrated on business litigation with an emphasis in accountants' liability cases, including matters involving the SEC, the PCAOB and other administrative agencies.



In addition to being a member of the State Bar of California, Natalia is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and currently is a board member of the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel (ASCDC). She has been an active professional presenter, including as a panelist for the AICPA and ASCDC, a presenter at regional accounting firm trainings, and a guest speaker at USC's Gould School of Law.



"We are thrilled for Natalia to join the Lemme division of EPIC. Her experience as a trusted advisor to sophisticated accounting firms and professionals will deliver immediate and direct value to our clients. Her commitment to client service and professional counsel aligns perfectly with our historic practices," said Wynn.



Learn more about Lemme, a division of EPIC, at: https://lemme.com/



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,800 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients. For more information on EPIC, visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.



Learn More: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.