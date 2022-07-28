News: Doherty Enterprises to Open Its First Applebee’s Ghost Kitchen in Miami’s Wynwood District on July 27 | CitizenWire

The Move Expands Access to Guests in the Wynwood area to Applebee's Great Appetizers and Entrees at Home through the Convenience of Popular to Go and Food Delivery Services

MIAMI, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Doherty Enterprises, an Applebee's® franchisee, announced today its first Applebee's ghost kitchen concept to open in Miami on July 27, 2022. Located in the trendy Wynwood Arts District just north of Downtown Miami, the new to go and delivery concept will offer area residents a limited selection of their favorite Applebee's menu items with the convenience of home delivery.



Wynwood district guests will be able to order from the Applebee's website directly or through popular delivery app services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Postmates. Guests can also opt to pick-up orders themselves.



"With the recent explosive growth of delivery apps, we felt it was the right time to experiment with a ghost kitchen," said Kurt Pahlitzsch, VP of Operations, Doherty Enterprises. "Our first-ever Applebee's ghost kitchen in Wynwood allows us to explore the business viability of getting Applebee's meals to more people without the sizable commitment of opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant."



Delivery from the new kitchen will be available seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to midnight. The ghost kitchen will be in the Wynwood Eatery at 1900 NE Miami Ct., Miami.



To celebrate the grand opening, the Wynwood Applebee's ghost kitchen is offering a limited-time coupon code. Enjoy Free Delivery with $20 Purchase* when you use code: DOHGKJYFDDM



"We're all about improving the dining experience for our guests in Florida, whether you're visiting one of our many restaurant locations or simply want to enjoy our meals at home on the couch," reports Pahlitzsch. "We look forward to seeing how this ghost kitchen performs, and if our guests enjoy it, we may expand the convenience to other areas in our markets."



* Valid through 9/6



Order must be $20 or more before tax to receive free delivery. Not redeemable for cash. Excludes tax and gratuity. Cannot be combined with any other coupons or discounts. Limit one per order. Must use coupon to redeem deal. One-time use. Only available at Applebees.com for delivery only from Applebee's of Wynwood, FL.



About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.



Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 130 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Georgia, including five restaurant concepts: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 8 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey.



Doherty Enterprises is ranked 11th in Top 200 Franchisees in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News, the 73rd largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain's Business, and 34th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ. The Doherty vision is to be the "Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve" and its mission is to "Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers." Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 3,100 people and donated over $4.1 million directly back to those in need. Learn more: https://www.dohertyinc.com/.



About Applebee's®:



As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it's in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood(tm) is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers,



Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee's franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,676 Applebee's restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of March 31, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee's international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.



Learn More: https://www.dohertyinc.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.