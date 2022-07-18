News: NYC Artist Andy Golub Combats Hopelessness at the 9th NYC Bodypainting Day | CitizenWire

Bringing People Together on Sunday, July 24 for Nude Body Art Performance, Music, Dance and the 1st Circle of Hope

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- NYC-based artist and free speech activist Andy Golub announced today his 9th annual NYC Bodypainting Day will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Union Square Park at 17th Street between Broadway & Park Avenue South. Each year, Human Connection Arts (HCA) - a non-profit organization Golub founded - invites the public to witness artists from around the world paint nude models, of all shapes and sizes, at a colorful, community-based, celebration of life.



This July 24, from noon to 4 p.m., 50 everyday people of various ages and genders - will strip naked and have their bodies painted. After 4-hours of live painting, artists, models and the viewing public will join in the formation of a giant, human circle with up to 1,000 people at the north end of the park.



Activities in the Circle of Hope include a dance performance from HCA's Naked Theater, people sharing their personal fears and desires, music about circles, holding hands, and manifesting a beautiful and positive future that we can all share.



"The news cycle is more like a worry cycle. It can lead to feelings of hopelessness whether we realize it or not," said organizer Andy Golub. "So we decided to put hope at the forefront of Bodypainting Day this year."



The theme of this year's Bodypainting Day is Hope.



Fresh off the success of his Naked Theater production of Freedom Dance and live body painting at Pridefest, Golub continues to add color and joy to the streets of New York City. In 2011, he was arrested for painting nude models in Times Square. Today, he is hosting body painting events around the city, joined by other artists and models, spreading the message of free expression, empowerment, and acceptance of all people.



Following Circle of Hope, artists and models will ride a double-decker tour bus through the city and over the Manhattan Bridge, showing off their beautiful body paintings, and landing in Bushwick, Brooklyn for a private after-party.



If you are interested in joining Bodypainting Day as a model, artist or volunteer, or to learn more about the event, visit: https://humanconnectionarts.org/2022-nycbd/.



All participants must be 18 years old or older.



About Human Connections Arts:



Founded by NYC-based artist and body painter, Andy Golub, Human Connections Arts is a non-profit organization that creates large scale public art events and performances to promote unity and acceptance for all people.



