News: Media Executive and Philanthropist Robert Francis Xavier Sillerman’s Estate Bankruptcy Online Auction Announced | CitizenWire

In Re: Robert Francis Xavier Sillerman, aka Robert F.X. Sillerman, aka Robert F. Sillerman, AKA Robert X. Sillerman - Case No. 17-13633 (LGB)

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Maltz Auctions, a premier full-service auction company serving the Continental United States and Caribbean, has announced it will conduct an online-only bankruptcy auction featuring exclusive items from the estate of renowned media executive and philanthropist Robert Francis Xavier Sillerman beginning July 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., with the first lot scheduled to close on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11 a.m.



Viewings are Monday, July 18, 2022, and Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 10 am - 2 p.m. by appointment only by calling Maltz Auction's Gallery at (516) 349-7022.



"Media executive and philanthropist Robert Francis Xavier Sillerman was an avid art collector in addition to his many business endeavors. Just view Barbara Schwartz's piece, 1988 Handmade Paper on Wire, glass master Dan Rothenfeld's Standing Figure in Glass, or James Watkins cast crystal - Merge. They are unique works of art that make powerful statements that you can now purchase," said the Chapter 7 Trustee, Yann Geron.



FEATURED ITEMS:



Art

* Roberto Juarez Oil Painting - "Still Life with Chains"

* Liz Marks Love Seat - 1989 Pâte De Verre

* Barbara Schwartz Sculpture - 1988 Handmade Paper on Wire

* Ruth Orkin Photograph - Marilyn Monroe on Elephant

* Jurgen Vollmer - The Beatles Silver Gelatin Prints (1961)

* Ruth Orkin - Humphrey Bogart

* Sepia Tone Photograph of the Dakota Building

* Dan Rothenfeld - Standing Figure in Glass

* James Watkins Cast Crystal - "Merge" (1989)

* And more...



Jewelry

* Patek Philippe 18K Gold Men's watch (1989)

* Muhammad Ali 14K Gold & Diamond "Athlete of the Century" Ring

* Hudson Valley Renegades - Owner's Championship Ring

* 7.1 Carat Natural faceted Padparadscha Pink Sapphire

* Tiffany & Co. 18K Gold Diamond Men's Dress Set

* Men's Cartier Bracelet

* Custom Made Cuff Links

* Antique Cuff Links

* 18K Gold, 14K Gold, Silver & Costume Cuff Links

* US House or Representatives Jewelry

* Watches

* Loose Color Gemstones

* And more...



Men's Mink-Lined Cashmere Coat



Viewings: Monday, July 18 & Tuesday, July 19 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. By Appointment Only. Click here for appointment - https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a4aa4af2ea4f49-patek



Please call (516) 349-7022 for Additional Information.



Pre-Registration Required to Bid: You Must send in signed Terms and Conditions of Sale and Online Bidding Form and a deposit to be approved for bidding. Acceptable forms of deposit are cashier's check, postal money order, and wire transfer (funds must be received at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled end time of the auction or you may not be approved to bid prior to the conclusion of the auction). The credit card authentication process does not qualify as meeting this requirement. Your buying power will be 4x the amount of your deposit. For example, if you send $1,000 you will be approved for up to $4,000 in bidding. All unspent deposits will be processed for a refund within 72 business hours following the conclusion of the auction.



Auction Date: Online Bidding will open Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:00 am and scheduled for the first lot to close on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visit RemoteBidding.MaltzAuctions.com or download the Maltz Auctions App on the Apple Store or Google Play.



Bidding Process: If a bid is placed with less than one minute remaining, the bidding period will be extended so one minute remains for competing bids to be entered. If any further bidding occurs, the extension timer will reset to one minute. Once no further bidding activity occurs, the sale closes when the time runs out.



Auction Location: Online-Only Bidding - Visit RemoteBidding.MaltzAuctions.com or download the Maltz Auctions App on the Apple Store or Google Play.



Deposit: A 25% minimum deposit via cash, postal money order or cashier's check as outlined in the above instructions. All funds must be made payable to Maltz Auctions, Inc.



Buyer's Premium: A 13.5% buyer's premium will be added to all bids to determine the total purchase price.



Sales Tax: Sales tax will be collected from all buyers without a valid resale certificate.



Yann Geron, Chapter 7 Trustee



Klestadt Winters Jureller Southard & Stevens, LLP, Attorneys for the Chapter 7 Trustee



Richard B. Maltz, Auctioneer



David A. Constantino, Auctioneer



Richard B. Maltz, Licensed Real Estate Broker



Phone (516) 349-7022 Fax (516) 349-0105



These assets are being sold on an "AS IS, WHERE IS" basis, and no warranty or representation, either expressed or implied, concerning the property is made by the Seller, Auction Company or any of their Agents. The information contained herein was derived from sources deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Most of the information provided has been obtained from third-party sources and has not been independently verified. All prospective bidders are urged to conduct their own due diligence prior to participating in the Public Auction Sale. Maltz Auctions, Inc., d/b/a Maltz Auctions is exclusively acting as the marketing agent.



MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Kerry D Gillick-Goldberg

KGG enterprises- for Maltz Auctions

kerry.gillick.goldberg@gmail.com

Phone Number: 516-455-3179



Learn More: https://maltzauctions.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.