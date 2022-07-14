News: Sales Boomerang’s New Life Event Alerts Help Lenders Grow Pipelines While Fostering Strong Financial Friendships | CitizenWire

The enhanced borrower intelligence product identifies consumers whose financial situation or goals may shift due to common life-changing events

OWINGS MILLS, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced the launch of its newest automated alert offering, Life Event Alerts, which notify mortgage advisors when a borrower or a prospect in their customer database experiences a major life change that could alter their financial situation and/or goals.



A more actionable delivery for data previously available in Sales Boomerang's Life Events Notification System (LENS™) report, Life Event Alerts mine public records for common life events affecting individuals and households, such as marriage, divorce, childbirth, high school graduation or a death in the family. Like other Sales Boomerang alerts, Live Event Alerts integrate with the industry's top customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, so lenders can swiftly reach out to congratulate or console a consumer about their recent life change and offer personalized advice for achieving their next homeownership goal.



The release of Life Event Alerts follows the recent announcement of the merger of Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach, a platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations. The partnership enables lenders to offer Mortgage Coach's award-winning financial guidance to borrowers or prospects who trigger a Sales Boomerang alert. For example, when a Life Event Alert is triggered, perhaps after a divorce or high school graduation, a time when many homeowners opt to downsize, mortgage advisors can provide customers with Total Cost Analysis (TCA) comparing purchase loan options.



"When a customer or prospect experiences a life-changing event, their homeownership needs or goals will often change as well. Lenders using Life Events Alerts can be the first to advise these connections on how to make their best financial move," said Sales Boomerang Executive Vice President of Product, Mike Spotten. "With data-driven insight into borrowers' unique personal journeys, mortgage advisors are empowered to reach out with personalized wealth-building advice right away, driving repeat and referral business, but more importantly creating strong financial friendships with their borrowers."



To learn best practices and hear real results from early adopters of Life Event Alerts, tune into the product launch webinar on Wednesday, August 10 at 1 p.m. ET. Register here: https://salesboomerang.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0JPKgKVqRICQOHBw0PkuTg



About Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach:



Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are trusted by more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time.



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang helps lenders build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com.



Twitter: @SalesBoomerang @MortgageCoach



RELATED LINKS:



https://www.salesboomerang.com/life-events



https://blog.salesboomerang.com/news/sales-boomerang-and-mortgage-coach-merge-appoint-richard-harris-as-ceo



Learn More: https://www.salesboomerang.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.