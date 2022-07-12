News: South Carolina Youth Soccer Partners with Sports Connect to Grow Registration with Innovative Technology | CitizenWire

COLUMBIA, S.C. /CitizenWire/ -- South Carolina Youth Soccer (SCYS), the governing body for US Youth Soccer in the state, has announced Sports Connect powered by Stack Sports as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This multi-year partnership serves to support SCYS's purpose of developing, promoting, and administering the game of soccer for your players in the state. Sports Connect provides technology solutions for the state association, affiliated leagues and clubs, and the participating players, coaches, families, and volunteers.



Sports Connect is a key component of the U.S. Soccer Connect mission of growing participation and advancing the sport of soccer in conjunction with U.S. Soccer. The U.S. Soccer Connect initiative consists of leading services powered by Stack Sports connecting every level of the soccer pathway. It represents the largest commitment of technology and sports resources to any project in American sports history.



"SCYS has partnered with Sports Connect since 2016, and we are excited to continue collaborating with them for an additional three years," said Walter Clapton, Executive Director at SCYS. "We want our affiliated clubs' staff and volunteers to have the most innovative and easy-to-use tools available to manage their club, and Sports Connect provides just that."



"We are humbled to have the partnership and trust of South Carolina Youth Soccer," said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. "SCYS provides a safe and fun environment for all young soccer players to thrive, and we are proud to serve alongside their mission through innovative technology and best-in-class support."



Affiliated clubs partnering with Sports Connect have access to a full suite of features, including Mobile-First Registration, seamless data integration with SCYS, safety and compliance tracking, professional website designs, business insights, fanwear, and much more.



To learn more about this partnership, visit https://sportsconnect.com/south-carolina-soccer/.



About South Carolina Youth Soccer:



South Carolina Youth Soccer (SCYS) has been developing, promoting, and administering youth soccer throughout South Carolina since 1977. The SCYS membership consists of 50+ clubs and 25,000+ registered players. South Carolina Youth Soccer is a Member State Association of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) and is a proud member of the United States Youth Soccer Association (USYSA), and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). As one of the 54 US Youth Soccer Member State Associations, SCYS helps make up the largest youth sports organization in the country.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/ .



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

