News: Local Book Stores in Oklahoma Welcome Seven-Year-Old L.A. Author for Book Reading and Signing | CitizenWire

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. /CitizenWire/ -- Two Oklahoma City bookstores are hosting Los Angeles based child author Sammy Wallace. His debut book, "I Slept in My Bed Last Night" (ISBN 979-8985784404), will be read by Sammy at Bella's Books and Boutique (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.), and Full Circle Bookstore (2:30 p.m. reading and 3 p.m. signing), both on Saturday, July 16, 2022.



Sammy developed the premise of the book (when he was five years old) at the onset of COVID-19 amidst lockdowns across California. With school closures, Sammy stayed busy by exercising his imagination and composing stories with his grandmother, Dr. Gwendolyn Mukes, an educator of more than 50 years.



Dr. Mukes transcribed the book for him and felt it was important to help Sammy find his literary voice while maintaining a sense of wonder and imagination. "When we started on this project almost two years ago, our country was in a turbulent time. With the onset of COVID-19 and the spotlight on racial disparages, we really wanted Sammy to just create stories that were fun and lighthearted."



Originally from Oklahoma City, Sammy is excited he returned for the summer while working on his second book. "I love when we come to Oklahoma City. It's so much fun to spend time with my family," said Sammy. "I'm also excited to meet other kids at the book readings." He wants to encourage other kids to write books and hopes to serve as an inspiration.



"Kids make great authors because we know what other kids like," said Sammy. "I think more kids should write books...they just need to be encouraged and told that it's possible."



The book is a comical story about a boy who finally decides to sleep in his bed. While fast asleep, a mysterious monster wakes him up from his dream. Confused as to exactly what the monster is and what the monster wants, the brave boy contemplates a series of possibilities as he tries to unlock the mystery. Early reviews call the book "funny, engaging and delightful."



It is currently available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble (online), and a few select stores. Locally, the book can be found at Bella's Books and Boutique and Full Circle Bookstore.



"I don't know if I will be a writer when I grow up... I want to be a lot of things," said Sammy. "For now, I am having fun and learning a lot. I am helping with the art for the next book and am excited about that!"



Learn more: https://www.wfpublications.com/



PROMO VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/Y6J-_iWQPK0



BOOK SUMMARY:



"I Slept in My Bed Last Night" by Sammy Wallace



Publication Date: May 2, 2022



8.25 x 8.25 full picture book, 34 pages



ISBN 979-8985784404



Published by WF Publishing



Learn More: https://www.wfpublications.com/

