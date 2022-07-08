News: iTop Screen Recorder 3: Make Screen Recording and Video Editing Easier Than Ever | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- iTop today announced the official release of iTop Screen Recorder 3, a free PC screen recorder incorporated with a full-featured video editor. iTop Screen Recorder has gained 10+ million users as an easy-to-use and free PC screen recorder in past years. Now the brand new version makes screen capture and video editing even more convenient and powerful for everyone.



iTop Screen Recorder enjoys an increasingly large user base since it keeps providing a good user experience. Its third version featured more editing functions and improvement in overall usability. Easier access to certain functions, better sound quality supported by a built-in Denoiser, and smoothness in high fps video recording can all be experienced in this new version. The newly added free-to-use video editor has a wide range of advanced editing tools for video content publishers. Video editing highlights are as the following.



Free multiple tracks editing



Unlimited media tracks are enabled to add any media files or effects, which can largely enrich the final video works in different dimensions. The subtitles, texts, stickers, BGM etc can appear at the same timeline by applying as many tracks.



Free visual and sound effects



Resources and templates of annotations, texts, transitions, filters and animated video effects are also available in the video editor. By simply adding effect items to timelines, they will be applied to video clips immediately.



Easy to use



The built-in video editor has a simple and clear layout for beginners to access whatever tools they want quickly. Apart from ease of use, the editor is free of charge.



"iTop Screen Recorder is designed to help users save and share video content in an easier, faster and more creative way," said Sam, senior product manager of iTop Screen Recorder. "A good screen recording software must be handy and stable to use. We built more practical features for iTop Screen Recorder 3 only on the basis of keeping it simple and really useful."



iTop Screen Recorder 3 is now available for all Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. The new update is also available to download across prestigious websites like CNET, Softonic, Softpedia and Majorgeeks as well as the Official Website iTop Screen Recorder - https://recorder.itopvpn.com/?insur=pr3.0



About iTop:



Founded in 2016, iTop has been creating tools and software that run on both desktop PCs and mobile devices. iTop product line includes VPN, screen recorder, data recovery software, password manager and many other utilities. Trusted by more than 20+ million users, iTop's mission is to enable users a secure and more enjoyable digital life. By creating intuitive, smart, stable & secure software products all the while, we managed to keep our pride as a tech-oriented company.



Learn More: https://recorder.itopvpn.com/

