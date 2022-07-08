News: ‘ALICE’ Families Focus of New Docudrama by Education Based Housing, Premieres July 21 | CitizenWire

'The Spiral' highlights difficult choices ALICE families face and confronts the systems that drive such choices

HOUSTON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- A $500 or $1,000 unplanned expense is enough to send an ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) family spiraling according to a report by Bankrate. Education Based Housing, a Houston nonprofit that serves ALICE families and communities knows this to be true. The organization partnered with Cypress creative agency, PrettyWork Creative to produce a docudrama to show situations real families face and expand the national conversation on ALICE families.



"The Spiral" will premiere Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the India House, 8888 West Bellfort St., Houston, TX 77031.



Education Based Housing Chief Executive Officer, Jarvis Taylor, believes the short film will help "unpack how stereotypes affect a communities' ability to access resources and services." According to Taylor, individualist pursuits and chasing the American dream has led to deeper levels of poverty for many thus continuing the cycle of generational poverty. The solution, according to Taylor, is building successful, thriving communities. "It's going to take all of us to overcome systemic poverty," said Taylor.



The docudrama is based on a combination of news headlines and personal stories and leaves viewers asking, "what would you do?" Premiere attendees will have the opportunity to share their thoughts and ask questions of Taylor and other guest panelists.



Click here to watch the film's trailer and go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/masquerade-a-short-film-premiere-tickets-342443597017 to register for the free premiere.



About Education Based Housing:



Education Based Housing's (EBH) mission is to work with ALICE households to provide access to quality housing and tools to help them sustainably thrive. By expanding the knowledge and comfort level that individuals and families have with a variety of work-related skills, EBH helps broaden a family's opportunities and empower each member with practical skills to help them achieve their goals.



With a variety of training programs including medical assistant and accounting specialist training, class attendees are better prepared to seek better jobs and continue their education, so that they will be role models for their families and communities.



Learn more: https://educationbasedhousing.org/



VIDEO (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/725407883/ecfb18b9ee



