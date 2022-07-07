News: Gray Brothers Wildlife LLC Releases Bat Guide Providing Connecticut Homeowners with Knowledge to Identify Possible Bat Infestations | CitizenWire

NORWALK, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Gray Brothers Wildlife LLC announced today they released a guide on their website that will help homeowners identify any signs of bat problems or infestations within a home. The guide is called: "How Do I Know If I Have Bats in My Home? 9 Signs You Might Have a Bat Problem."



"Bats are very quiet compared to most pests that can enter your home and because they are more likely to be active in the evening hours, you will have to go through our list to confirm any suspicions if you are sharing your home with bats," says Eric Gray, Owner, Gray Brothers Wildlife LLC.



Gray adds, "There are nine bat species native to Connecticut, including brown bats, the eastern red, silver-haired, and hoary bats. Bats in Connecticut tend to nest in trees but will often end up in sheds, gutters and attics."



Your Hearing Sounds from Your Attic and Walls



Mice and raccoons typically make a lot of noise inside walls and attics, but you can also hear when a bat is flying around inside. Bats that are stuck in an attic or wall can fly around at all hours of the day and night, even though they are nocturnal. Bats stuck in small spaces can make the noises sound louder. If bats happen to live in your attic, you may hear scratching along the walls as they move throughout the space.



It's important to listen for any noises from your attic, this could indicate a bat infestation or another wildlife problem.



Entry Points



Bats use the same one or two entry points to access your attic and this will most likely be found along near your roof. Wall vents, gable vents or loose eaves or siding can be entry points as well. Most of the time you will be able to see it from the exterior of your home. Bats tend to leave a greasy film close to the access point, especially on a lighter color siding.



Droppings



Bats that reside in an attic will often relieve themselves as they squeeze through the opening, this will look dark, spotted, oily or streaky. Look along your eaves and siding to any potential opening when walking around your home.



Visual confirmation



Bats are active in the evening and at night, the best time to confirm the presence of bats in your home is to see them leaving. If you notice an entry point or droppings, wait outside in the evening, and keep an eye out in that area. If you have a bat issue you will most likely see them entering and exiting at this time.



Feeding Roosts



Bats can have several roosts, which they typically use for sleeping and eating. These roosts can often be close together, especially in an attic. Feeding roosts are the easiest to spot as there will be droppings under these roosts as the bats will digest their meals.



Mating



Bat mating season starts in the summer and continues into the fall. This is the most active time of year for bats as they will become more active and fly together or in groups. During mating season, it is also possible to see bats out during the daytime.



Scratch Marks



Bats will leave scratch marks on the surfaces they perch to, which will become noticeable, especially on wood surfaces or drywall. This could also indicate another problem with mice or wildlife, it is important to have a professional check out if you find scratch marks.



Brown Stains on Your Ceiling



If you have many bats in your attic or they have resided for a long time, it is possible that bat urine and excrement can leak into the sheetrock, and you will start seeing brown stains on your ceiling that are similar to a water leak.



Strong Smell in Your Attic



If you are in your attic and notice a very strong ammonia smell, this could be caused by a buildup of bat urine and lack of ventilation. Even if the ammonia smell is subtle, it could indicate that a bat or other animal is urinating in your attic.



If You Have Found Bats in The Attic



Now that you have figured out what signs to look for, you know if you might have bats living in your home. If you do, you are probably wondering how you can get rid of them safely. Gray Brothers can inspect the area and determine if they can remove the animal. Some bat species are protected by the law in Connecticut, they cannot be killed if they are found in your home. Gray Brothers Wildlife are the bat professionals in Connecticut and will quickly and humanely remove any bats found in your home.



LEARN MORE: https://www.graybrotherswildlife.com/



