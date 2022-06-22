News: DocMagic’s Leah Sommerville Recognized with 2022 Trailblazer Award | CitizenWire

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that Leah Sommerville, a senior account executive on its eClosing team, has been honored by PROGRESS in Lending as a 2022 Sales & Marketing Trailblazer. The award recognizes sales, marketing and public relations executives that are blazing trails in the mortgage industry.



PROGRESS in Lending states that leading salespeople are consistently adding revenue to the topline for their organizations and marketing standouts are building credibility, awareness and value that pave the way for business development efforts. The commonality between the two functions is that these executives all work tirelessly to ensure that their companies and clients are successful and in the limelight; however, they themselves don't always get recognized. Currently in its fourth year, PROGRESS in Lending's Trailblazer award seeks to applaud industry standouts in this field.



Leah Sommerville of DocMagic has become an integral part of its eClosing team. Over the years, she has played a role in helping lenders make the switch to digitizing their lending processes with the implementation of eClosing, eNotarization, eNote and eVault technology. She has been successful in helping lenders transform their business models with DocMagic's suite of digital mortgage automation solutions.



"I am truly honored to be named to this all-star list of peers in my field who are doing great things for their companies on the revenue producing and awareness creation front," stated Sommerville. "It has been an exciting time at DocMagic introducing lenders to the immense value our Total eClose(tm) platform delivers and I am excited to be recognized by the judges at PROGRESS in Lending."



During the last few years, Leah has made significant inroads with introducing DocMagic's comprehensive Total eClose(tm) platform and ancillary solutions. She works closely with direct lenders, warehouse lenders, investors, settlement providers, notaries, and other lending entities to automate the closing process ---ultimately benefiting the entire mortgage supply chain. Leah's efforts don't stop with just a sales-based focus; she also works with DocMagic's marketing team to create awareness, participating as a speaker on many webinars and discussion groups throughout the year to educate lenders on the value of digitizing the mortgage process.



The complete list of PROGRESS in Lending's class of 2022 Trailblazers is showcased on its website: https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2022-trailblazers-award-winners-are/.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.



