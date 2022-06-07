News: Housing Finance Strategies Hires Stuart Quinn as Managing Director | CitizenWire

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Housing Finance Strategies Founder & CEO Faith Schwartz today announced she has recruited mortgage consulting and product manager Stuart Quinn to join her firm as Managing Director.



"To accommodate the growth trajectory in our advisory services practice, we are pleased to welcome Stuart Quinn to our leadership team," said Schwartz. "Stuart brings a wealth of housing knowledge, mortgage modernization expertise and fintech insight to our practice."



Quinn, who has worked in housing finance, mortgage policy and technology in the private sector for over 10 years, joins Housing Finance Strategies from Accenture where he served as Product Manager focusing on the evaluation and integration of new mortgage fintech solutions, GSE technology integrations and end-user and/or borrower experience into broader enterprise IT infrastructure and LOS systems.



Prior to Accenture, Stuart worked in Advisory Services as Policy Research and Strategy Analyst for property data and analytics provider CoreLogic producing data-driven policy impact analysis and reporting solutions for mortgage market participants.



"I am pleased to rejoin forces with Faith and look forward to adding to the outstanding business she has built at Housing Finance Strategies. Given our work together previously at HOPE NOW and CoreLogic, this move represents a logical career step forward where I can leverage my skills and expertise in mortgage fintech and innovation for the benefit of the industry," said Quinn.



About Housing Finance Strategies:



Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events. Since 2019, Schwartz has created and delivered national housing policy conferences with #HousingDC22 coming September 27-28, 2022.



More information:



https://housingfinancestrategies.com/



https://housingfinancestrategies.com/housingdc22/



https://www.linkedin.com/in/faithschwartz/



Learn More: https://housingfinancestrategies.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.