News: ACES Quality Management Unveils Certified ACES Administrator Program at Inaugural ACES ENGAGE Event in Colorado Springs | CitizenWire

Event highlights also include remarks from author/speaker Aron Ralston and mortgage and financial services industry experts

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced the launch of its Certified ACES Administrator (CAA) program during its inaugural ACES ENGAGE event, held May 23-25, 2022 at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs.



"The Certified ACES Administrator Program has been in the works for months, so it was particularly gratifying for us to unveil this to our dedicated ACES user base during our first ACES ENGAGE event," ACES Executive Vice President of Operations Sharon Reichhardt. "Our customers are the core of everything we do, and this program was thoughtfully designed to provide ongoing integrity and value to ACES users."



The CAA program equips administrators with the best practices, processes, workflows and troubleshooting expertise to guide internal teams on the highest and best use of the ACES platform. Upon completion of the CAA program, administrators will receive a digital certification badge and a digital certificate that includes date of certification and date of expiration to keep for personal records or professional use.



In addition to the announcement regarding the CAA program, ACES ENGAGE attendees also heard from an array of industry experts. Mortgage Bankers Association economist Eddie Seiler, Fannie Mae's Senior Director of Loan Quality Duane Gilkison, Ballard Spahr attorney Richard Andreano and SWS Risk Advisory's Steve Spies addressed topics such as housing and consumer finance industry trends, the current economic outlook, quality control, fraud/risk management and compliance.



The event's keynote speaker Aron Ralston, the author of Between a Rock and a Hard Place and the basis for the feature film 127 Hours starring James Franco, shared his story of survival and what it taught him about overcoming life's challenges and struggles with the right mindset. Attendees also received an overview of the current ACES product roadmap and previews of upcoming features and functionality to be added later in the year.



"ACES ENGAGE was a huge success, and we are thankful that so many of our users, prospects and partners could join us for this one-of-a-kind event," ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier said. "We are constantly looking for ways in which we can deliver more value to our customer base. Given that our NPS score increased to 88 post-event, I feel confident that we delivered on that promise and look forward to delivering even more value at next year's ACES ENGAGE."



ACES ENGAGE will return to The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs on May 17-19, 2023.



About ACES Quality Management:



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* 4 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;



* 7 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 11 of the top 30 banks; and



* 1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.



Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology®, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.



Learn More: https://www.acesquality.com/

