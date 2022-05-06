News: Housing Finance Strategies Names Allen Jones Chief Administrative Officer | CitizenWire

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Housing Finance Strategies President Faith Schwartz today announced that she has named industry veteran and former Big 4 consulting executive Allen Jones as Chief Administrative Officer and Managing Director of the Consulting Practice.



Jones joined Housing Finance Strategies in 2017 and has assisted in the growth of the firm's professional services practice with a focus on execution and client engagement. In addition to his delivery work, Jones has leveraged his consulting background to build out the firm's infrastructure and social media presence.



"We reward success and I am pleased to acknowledge Allen's efforts with today's promotion. With our continued growth trajectory, Allen will help to ensure our expansion and quality of delivery," said Faith Schwartz.



Allen Jones has worked in housing finance and mortgage policy for 25 years in both the private and public sector. His career highlights include building the nation's first automated underwriting system for FHA and VA loans while at Freddie Mac; serving as a Schedule C Political Appointee in the Office of Housing at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development for two presidential administrations; and managing the national FHA/VA business for Bank of America Home Loans.



About Housing Finance Strategies:



Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events. Since 2019, Schwartz has partnered in creating and delivering national housing policy conferences under the #HousingDC umbrella.



Learn more at: https://housingfinancestrategies.com/



