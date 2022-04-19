News: Avenu Insights & Analytics Adds Public Sector Talent in California | CitizenWire

Rachelle Arizmendi Joins Avenu Bringing a Life-Long Career of Service and Public Sector Experience to Make an Impact

FRESNO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Avenu Insights & Analytics (Avenu) recently announced the addition of Rachelle Arizmendi as one of the company's Government Industry Advisors. Rachelle joins Avenu as a native Californian with a life-long career in serving the public sector and numerous leadership positions.



"Keeping pace with the rapid changes in technology, increased citizen expectations, and budget shortfalls are challenges that all state and local governments are facing," shared Avenu CEO, Paul Colangelo. "The addition of Rachelle Arizmendi helps bring direct industry experience to our client services team that strengthens how we deliver mission critical solutions to the governments we serve.



"Rachelle brings a wealth of public sector knowledge and success that will make a noticeable impact in how we solve challenges and offer creative solutions to our clients. Our key talent additions ensure that Avenu customers can continuously improve on, or in some cases completely reimagine their goals and capabilities in serving their communities."



Rachelle was first elected to California's Sierra Madre City Council in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Her commitment and drive to improve the community led to being selected by her colleagues to serve as Mayor in 2017 and again in 2020. Currently, she is a California Governor appointee for the Department of Food & Agriculture Board and serves as the Board President of the Asian American Pacific Island Equity Alliance, Board Co-Chair of the National Coalition of Asian Pacific Association of Community Development, Board Secretary for Child360, and First Vice-President of the League of California's Cities Women's Caucus Board.



Additionally, Rachelle has dedicated herself to PACE (Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment) for the last 22 years, with the last six as Vice President and COO. PACE is a non-profit community development organization that serves over 40,000 people every year in areas of job training and employment, business development, environment & energy, affordable housing, and early childhood education.



When asked about her transition to Avenu, Rachelle responded, "Avenu is dedicated to helping state and local governments maximize revenue and optimize the way they operate. My life has been built around serving others and joining the team is truly an extension of that. I am fortunate to continue providing value to communities through our work here at Avenu."



About Avenu Insights & Analytics:



Over 3,000 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and compliance auditing solutions. Avenu's comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. State and local governments also work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital.



To learn more, visit https://www.avenuinsights.com/



