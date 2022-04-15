News: Italian Entrepreneur Gianluca Mech Introduces Popular Family of Nutritional Products to the U.S. Market | CitizenWire

Legendary Herbal Company Empowers U.S. Consumers to Eat Better than Ever

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Gianluca Mech, a centuries old herbalist company founded in Italy, announced today they are bringing their line of prepared foods and nutrition programs to the United States for the first time. Grounded in hundreds of years of research, Gianluca Mech has distinguished itself in the study of ketosis and has appeared in 29 international scientific publications with the results of their studies.



"Since 1500 A.D. our family has been working with plant proteins and herbs to identify combinations that facilitate the digestion process," says Gianluca Mech, the CEO of the global company. "Our programs and food products are designed to work together to facilitate a nutritionally sound and easy to follow a ketogenic program - a lifestyle that's very popular in the U.S. right now."



Starting today, consumers in the U.S. can order Gianluca Mech's books and food products at their store front on Amazon.com.



The Gianluca® method, tested and supported by scientific studies, is the ketogenic weight control program integrated with phytoextract in which certain plants are used to remove toxins found in soil or water. It offers 25 new flavors (15 sweet, 5 savory and 5 suitable for vegan nutrition). The method increasingly establishes itself as an option for consumers looking for everyday meals that offer a wide variety of options, textures, and flavor palates.



Popular in Italy and Europe, Gianluca Mech is making their product family available to U.S. customers through the convenience of Amazon.



"Our goal is to introduce the American market to the nutritional benefits found in our herbal-powered food staples," said Mech. "Many people find the taste and variety of our crackers, shakes, soup mixes, and entrees to be a cut above the rest. We can't wait for more Americans to discover our products."



For more information about Gianluca Mech, visit its website or contact Neil Foote, Ascendant Group Branding, neilfoote@ascendantgroupbranding.com, 214-448-3765.



