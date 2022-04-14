News: Aclaró AI Announces Vehicle Center | CitizenWire

MIAMI, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Aclaró AI, an IoT company that creates modern solutions for automotive retailers, is extremely excited to announce a new product that can quickly locate vehicles for customers regardless of location. Vehicle Center, helps auto dealers and auto wholesalers better serve their customers, more efficiently search inventory, analyze slow moving inventory, and generate more sales.



With the current fulfillment challenges in the automotive sector facing retailers today, Vehicle Center helps your enterprise lower expenses while it generates more revenue. In other words, Vehicle Center is a win-win for your colleagues and customers.



Addressing Mission-Critical Needs for Auto Dealers



Vehicle Center is the latest in a line of tools that Aclaró AI offers to auto retailers around the world. Relying on its extensive experience in the auto industry and deep relationships with its users, the Aclaró AI team created a game-changing tool that makes life easier for small and large auto dealers and wholesalers alike. Whether you are looking for a major change to accelerate inventory turnover or simply want to better manage your vehicle inventory across multiple locations, Vehicle Center can create immense value for you.



Simply put, Vehicle Center lets you more easily monitor your vehicle inventory. This is true whether you have one location, multi-rooftop dealership group, or want to search trading partners' inventory across their locations. The software offers a comprehensive dashboard and seamless integration with more than 25,000 dealership websites and dealer content, including photos. Better yet, the dashboard offers hourly updates to all users, so you'll always have a clear and complete view of the inventory on your auto lot.



Through one easy tool, Vehicle Center offers all-devices access to all of your dealer locations. Vehicle Center is the only solution that gives users features like GPS inventory location, demo ride tracking, and movement history. The choice is yours and the Aclaró AI team makes it extremely easy to know exactly which vehicles are located on your property.



Along with this granular view of your business's inventory, Vehicle Center also connects you with your customers. For starters, Vehicle Center lets auto dealers easily capture leads with a comprehensive dealer-branded digital eBrochure. This eBrochure includes OEM build data for all brands, including new and pre-owned vehicles. Once you have settled on the eBrochure that you want to send to a particular prospect, Vehicle Center lets you seamlessly send it through email or text message. A copy is also sent to your salesperson, ensuring that they know exactly what the prospect is looking for while capturing the prospect contact information.



From the Vehicle Center dashboard, you can also export specific inventory data and send that data to a particular prospect. If your sales team is busy or the prospect visits your lot without advance notice, he or she can use a QR label to immediately access the eBrochure. No matter the situation or circumstance, you can put your prospect in a great position to make a purchase.



Creating Value For You and Your Customers



In the end, Vehicle Center can supercharge the course of your business. Not only does it streamline a dealer's ability to search for a specific vehicle in its inventory, but it serves as a bridge to directly connect to the customer. Instead of creating a piecemeal solution to keep track of your inventory while providing the best customer service, you can instead rely on Vehicle Center.



By using Vehicle Center, you will waste less time and create more value for your colleagues and customers. Whether you are trying to get a better handle on your vehicle inventory or want to make car buying better for your prospects or customers, Vehicle Center can help you achieve your goals.



Learn more about Vehicle Center powered by Aclaró AI: https://www.aclaro.ai/products/vehicle-center-powered-by-aclaro-ai/



About Aclaró AI:



Aclaró AI is a technology company that creates customer-centric software for auto dealerships and auto lenders. Through cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, Aclaró AI customers can grow their sales, mitigate their loan risk, obtain a higher return on investment, and grow their bottom lines. Aclaró AI is especially focused on leveling the playing field for smaller auto dealerships, which may not have the same opportunities, resources, and financial backing as larger enterprises.



To learn more about how Aclaró AI can help your auto dealership or auto lending firm, please visit https://www.aclaro.ai/.



