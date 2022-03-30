News: Ben Itkin Assumes Sales Leadership Position at MCT | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), a recognized industry leader in mortgage risk management providing pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales and centralized lock desk services, announced today that Ben Itkin has been appointed the new National Sales Director. Mr. Itkin will leverage his hands-on experience from his previous senior role as Managing Director to now lead a larger overall investment in the MCT sales team.



Mr. Itkin assumes an important leadership position that ensures MCT will continue to grow its "in the field" presence and continue to provide industry-leading client experience to over 300 lenders. The appointment is part and parcel of bigger investment in the sales team, which has more than doubled from six Sales Directors, to a team of 13 with the addition of four Capital Markets Technology Advisors and three Regional Account Executives.



"With Tom Farmer's promotion to Chief Investment in Corporate Development Officer overseeing third party collaborations, Ben will assume the leadership of our sales team," said Curtis Richins, President and CEO of MCT. "Ben in this role is exciting because he is widely known and widely respected throughout the industry. He is charismatic, insightful, solutions focused, and people enjoy doing business with him."



The expanded sales team Mr. Itkin now leads is part of MCT's ongoing commitment to client engagement and delivering the best client experience. His objectives are to grow MCT's core business and accelerate adoption of non-hedge products and services. He is also tasked with growing newer offerings including MSRlive!, participation in BAM Marketplace, investor services, and MCTlive!, MCT's award-winning best execution and loan pipeline management software.



"Even though we are coming into a much softer market than we have seen the last three years, success is still the expectation and I look forward to continuing that upward trajectory," said Itkin. "We have a talented, young sales team and I am excited about helping mentor and assist each of them to develop and flourish, ultimately maximizing their potential."



Mr. Itkin brings nearly 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry and 13 years of experience at MCT as a resource in helping sales and organizational initiatives to his new role. He is highly regarded in the mortgage industry, and holds deep knowledge in secondary marketing, loan pricing, and pipeline hedging. He has been instrumental in expanding and working closely with MCT's team of trading analysts to provide hands-on service to clients as well as being instrumental as a sales resource including scratch and dent bidding efforts. Mr. Itkin holds an MBA from California State University, Northridge and is an active member of the Mortgage Bankers Association.



About MCT:



Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry's leading provider of fully-integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.



Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Santa Rosa, Los Angeles and Dallas. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love.



For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.



