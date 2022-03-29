News: Allegent Community Federal Credit Union Hires Social Media Expert | CitizenWire

PITTSBURGH, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Allegent Community Federal Credit Union (Allegent) has hired Theresa Kisha, an expert in digital marketing, social media, email communication and website development/optimization, to manage and increase the credit union's social media presence, while also enhancing its digital presence, search engine optimization and strategic marketing efforts.



Kisha works alongside Mark Bruno, Vice President of Operations and Technology, to expand the Allegent brand and increase brand recognition. She has been a supporter of Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, Western Pennsylvania Police Benevolent Foundation, and the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh. Allegent has five branches in the Pittsburgh area - Downtown, South Side, Penn Hills, Wexford, and Cranberry Township.



About Allegent Community Federal Credit Union:



Allegent Community Federal Credit Union, formerly known as Allegheny Co. (PA) U.S. Government Employees Federal Credit Union, was chartered on March 7, 1935. Since 1935, the credit union has grown to over 14,000 members, many locations, and over 140 million in assets.



Their mission is to be a full-service financial institution and to continuously strive to provide their members with an ever-growing range of quality products and services mixed with one-on-one personal attention that everyone deserves, all while maintaining a safe and sound credit union.



Learn more at: https://www.allegentfcu.org/



Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allegentfcu/

Learn More: https://www.allegentfcu.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.