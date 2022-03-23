News: Mid America Mortgage adds Kyle Hilton as Quality Control Manager | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) welcomes mortgage industry veteran, Kyle Hilton as its newest quality control manager. Hilton brings a knowledge spanning more than 20 years in mortgage underwriting and quality assurance review. In this role, Hilton will be responsible for overseeing and monitoring quality control vendors and policies which includes conducting audits and managing deficiencies in underwriting work, file documentation and compliance both pre-funding and post-closing. In addition, Hilton will supervise early payment default reviews while also working to enhance workflows and remediate errors identified in quality control audits.



"Compliance and loan quality are the bedrock of Mid America's longevity and success, and as such, we view our investments in these areas as key revenue protections rather than cost centers," said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. "Kyle's extensive background in mortgage underwriting and quality control makes him an ideal candidate to help us keep loan quality at the forefront of our operations, particularly as we move into a purchase-driven market."



Most recently, Hilton served as quality control manager at NTFN, Inc., for six years, where his duties included ensuring quality and efficiency standards set by the company met acceptable standards. Prior to NTFN, Hilton was a credit risk underwriter at Pacific Union Financial, LLC, where he was responsible for evaluating risk, program guideline accuracy and collateral reviews. In addition to calculating appropriate loan decisions based on established underwriting guidelines, information and documentation. He has also held positions in underwriting and credit risk assessment for Wells Fargo, Fannie Mae and Citi Mortgage.



"Having previously worked with Mid America's Chief Risk Officer Gary McKiddy, I heard nothing but positive things about Mid America and its management team, because my values seem to align with the company's culture, I felt I would be able to apply my experience to make a positive impact," said Hilton. "My goal is to constantly move the needle in terms of loan quality and defect elimination, and to that end, I will also introduce new technology into Mid America's quality control process to increase efficiency while reducing costs."



About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.



Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.



In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n' Close is Mid America's ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n' Close puts keys in the home buyer's hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/#cnc.



Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Mortgage Professional America, MReport, National Mortgage News and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.



