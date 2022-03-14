News: Training the Biomanufacturing Workforce: BioBuilder Leads Regional Partnership with Federal Funding Awarded through BioMADE | CitizenWire

BOSTON, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- The BioBuilder Educational Foundation announced that they are to lead the "Regional Partnerships for Training the Biomanufacturing Workforce in Worcester, MA" project. The project was funded through BioMADE, the Bioindustrial Manufacturing and Design Ecosystem, which is aimed at accelerating bioindustrial manufacturing knowledge, capabilities, and workforce in the U.S.



BioBuilder is working with Worcester Public Schools (WPS)to offer a credit-bearing after-school program for high school students to prepare them for biomanufacturing careers. In 2021, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved an Innovation Pathway for Life Science for Worcester Public Schools. It is through this Innovation Pathway that the Regional Partnership will address the talent pipeline.



BioBuilder's Founder and Executive Director said, "By adapting our proven educational content to address workforce needs, we can help Worcester's talented high school students be career-ready. BioMADE funding will also help us build student relationships to local industry and our post-secondary educational partners."



Partner organizations include Worcester Public Schools (WPS), Quinsigamond Community College (QCC), Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), and Twist Bioscience. QCC and WPI will help align the new training program to existing college certificate and credentialing programs. Twist will provide input to ensure that the training program content meets industry's technical and hiring needs. Twist will further help expand the training model being developed in Worcester to serve as a template for nationwide implementation.



"This project will create industry-informed training for the workforce of the future, and brings together a diverse group of partners in Worcester's growing biomanufacuturing industry," said Thomas Tubon, Chief Workforce Development Officer for BioMADE. "The outcomes of this project will aid in advancing bioindustrial manufacturing across the U.S."



Announcement from BioMADE: https://www.biomade.org/announcing-16-projects-to-accelerate-bioindustrial-manufacturing-in-the-u-s/.



About BioMADE



BioMADE is one of nine Department of Defense-sponsored Manufacturing Innovation Institutes. Through funding, action, and engagement, BioMADE supports the development of biomanufacturing technologies to strengthen American competitiveness; create a more robust, resilient, and bio-based supply chain; and help the U.S. become more self-sufficient. BioMADE is also building a diverse and globally competitive STEM workforce by partnering with K-12 schools, community colleges, universities, and professional development organizations to ensure the workforce is prepared and ready to fill new jobs.



Learn more: https://www.biomade.org/.



About BioBuilder Educational Foundation



Created by an award-winning team at MIT, BioBuilder offers new ways to teach, learn, and explore cutting-edge science and engineering. BioBuilder provides students the chance to integrate biology and engineering through practical, hands-on lessons, club activities, and school-to-work experiences. Teachers learn new methods of teaching that engage and inspire the young scientists in their classrooms.



Learn more: https://biobuilder.org/.



Learn More: https://biobuilder.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.