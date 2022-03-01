News: Mortgage Coach enhances integration with Black Knight’s Surefire to support lenders with mortgage education that helps convert borrowers at scale | CitizenWire

Surefire's omnichannel marketing content, featuring Total Cost Analysis presentations, enables lenders to build borrower education into the lending process

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, today announced an enhanced integration with Surefire, Black Knight's customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software designed specifically for the mortgage lending industry. The enhancement enables lenders to execute marketing campaigns that help convert borrowers at scale with Mortgage Coach Total Cost Analysis (TCA)-embedded marketing content.



Surefire is Black Knight's CRM and mortgage marketing engine that helps lenders of all sizes win new business, earn repeat business and generate referral business. Through Surefire's integration with Mortgage Coach, TCA-enriched, text- and email-marketing content that engages borrowers with interactive loan comparisons is now available to mutual customers in Surefire's creative asset library. The integration also enables lenders to leverage Surefire's marketing automation capabilities to build TCA-enriched content into prospect, nurture and Client for Life workflows, as well as deploy targeted campaigns on a one-off basis.



"Combining Mortgage Coach's TCAs with Surefire's intelligent marketing workflows equips lenders to engage borrowers at any stage in the homeownership lifecycle with the education they crave via their communication channel of choice," said Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur. "Empowering borrowers to compare the merits of multiple financial products positions loan originators as highly trusted advisors that can provide counsel, not just pricing."



"Our integration with Mortgage Coach allows Surefire users to seamlessly engage prospects with valuable education on how the type of loan they select impacts their financial outcome - information they may not have seen before," said Erik Enright, Managing Director of Surefire CRM and Mortgage Marketing for Black Knight. "We are excited about this integration that makes it easy for loan officers to provide personalized lending education."



The release of TCA-enriched creative content builds upon Mortgage Coach's existing integration with Surefire, which enables lenders to generate TCAs prefilled with borrowers' current loan and financial data from Surefire's dashboard. Currently, lenders can generate seven types of TCA comparisons in Surefire, including the purchase power analysis, move-up analysis and annual mortgage review.



About Mortgage Coach



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning borrower conversion platform that gives consumers the confidence to transact with educational presentations that model loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower conversion, repeat business and referrals. To date, more than 120 enterprise independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions rely on Mortgage Coach to deliver personalized, modern service that grows revenue and customer loyalty. To learn more about Mortgage Coach, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com or follow @MortgageCoach.



