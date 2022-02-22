News: Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter JADE Debuts with Celestial Original Dance Single ‘Lucky Stars’ Airing on MTV Spankin’ New and BETJams | CitizenWire

Paradise Valley, Arizona Native to Perform During Halftime At The Los Angeles Lakers Vs Phoenix Suns Game At The Footprint Center In Phoenix On Tuesday, April 5

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Classy in style, massive in appeal and savvy beyond her years, singer/songwriter and actress JADE has taken her time to learn her craft and study the business before jumping into it. The strategy is set to pay off like triple-cherry jackpots with her vibrant debut single and video, "Lucky Stars" (dropping on the artist's own TS2 Records imprint). Young enough to know she hasn't figured out all the how's and why's of love, JADE { @thisisjadej ) sings about finally taking that plunge into the sweet unknown with a man worth betting on.



"The phrase, 'I count my lucky stars' usually means that a bad situation has been avoided and a good outcome has occurred," JADE explains. "In the same way, there is a hint throughout the song that my man and I may not make it. There's a risk... but it's worth it."



Musically, as produced by Bobby Genius, "Lucky Stars" creeps up on the listener with a sexy guitar refrain followed by fittingly spacey synthesizer washes and a chattering beat. Vocally, JADE sings lead and her own backgrounds, making for a clean intimate delivery as she enunciates her whip-smart & wistful lyrical offering.



The single plus an early edit of JADE's "Lucky Stars" video (directed by Jovan Thomas with cinematography by Sam Wilkerson and editing by Elnar Mukhamed Yarov) were privately premiered to an SRO focus group of industry professionals at legendary



The Village Recorders in Westwood to a rousing response. JADE led the presentation herself, sharing her vision for her debut and the career she has been carefully calculating with her hand-picked team of experts. While the single is being intentionally targeted to young females and males, its overall appeal, thanks to its catchy melody and mind-bending chorus, actually spans across all ages - demo-graphically speaking 16 to 65.



"Lucky Stars" is the inaugural single from JADE's April 22nd-slated debut EP, "CONTACT," which will reveal even more of this exciting new artist's gifts.



"Lucky Stars" music video -- https://youtu.be/W_CaLMRXZ1g



With early response being so positive, Paradise Valley, Arizona-native and USC graduate JADE remains earthy and realistic as she finally releases her first musical offering to the universe. As the qualities of her moniker and birthstone reveal, JADE is poised with luminous luster on the surface with sublime good fortune and serenity at the core. Watch her work her magic!



"CONTACT" EP debuts on April 22, 2022; TS2 Records



