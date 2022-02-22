News: 2022 iToolab New Release: RecoverGo (Android), A Professional Software for Android Data Recovery | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- iToolab is a professional software development company that's consistently working towards developing a full-scale toolkit to help users tackle unexpected technical errors on their smartphones. After releasing several iOS-related tools, iToolab is now venturing into the Android community with a powerful data recovery solution known as iToolab RecoverGo (Android).



The tool is specifically tailored to help Android users recover accidentally deleted or lost files on an Android device and avoid any unexpected data loss. So, let's share some insight into this brand new iToolab tool and how it can help daily Android users.



RecoverGo (Android) is iToolab's second addition to its list of Android-based software. Earlier, the company had released Unlocker (Android) which was tailored to help users recover files on their Android devices in different situations. With RecoverGo, the company has envisioned creating an application that makes data recovery a hassle-free task for all Android users. The best part is users don't have to root their device for data recovery, irrespective of the location (SD card or internal memory).



Supported Files Types



iToolab RecoverGo (Android) supports multiple file formats. Users can use RecoverGo (Android) to retrieve Contact, Message(attachment), Video, Photo, Audio, Document, Call History, Compressed (ZIP files), Installation (APK), E-Book and more than 11 other file formats. So, even if someone has accidentally formatted the entire device, RecoverGo will allow them to get back everything easily.



Applicable Scene



Now, it's worth understanding that RecoverGo (Android) can help users recover files in different situations. Some of these situations include:



Accidental Deletion



Accidental deletion is more common than you can imagine. While browsing through the phone's gallery or File Manager, many users end up accidentally deleting important files. In such situations, RecoverGo (Android) can allow users to get back their accidentally deleted data.



System Crash



RecoverGo (Android) even works if an Android device is not working properly or has even crashed. By simply connecting their crashed device to a computer, users can easily get back the lost files and store them securely on their computer.



Water Damage



RecoverGo (Android) can also help users restore files from a device that has taken a trip into the water. Whether someone has accidentally dropped the phone in a pool or any other water body.



Forgotten Password



Forgot your password but need the data inside urgently? RecoverGo (Android) allows you get the data without unlocking Android devices quickly.



ROM flashing



Smartphone crashed while flashing a custom ROM? RecoverGo (Android) will still allow you to recover the data and then restore the original OS on the device.



Supported Brands & Android OS



In terms of supported devices, iToolab RecoverGo (Android) is a complete package. The tool is compatible with all the popular Android manufacturers including Samsung, Google, Oppo, Xiaomi, etc. In addition to these tech giants, the iToolab RecoverGO is also compatible with 6,000+ Android models that run on different Android versions, ranging from Android 2.0 to Android 11.



Price



RecoverGo (Android) is available at competitive pricing, which makes it one of the most affordable data recovery solutions for Android. With different price models, you can get RecoverGo (Android) at a price that best suits your requirements.



Duration / Price



1-Month Plan $35.95



Yearly Plan $39.95



Lifetime Plan $49.95



Information: https://itoolab.com/buy/recovergo-android-for-windows/



About iToolab:



iToolab is an international software company since 2008, with a passion for programming and a vision to help users tackle unexpected technical errors, Jesse Lau and his technical partner started iToolab to build a professional toolkit for all smartphone users. Now, it aims to help Android users to solve the Android issues such as Android data recovery and Android passcode unlock, etc.



For more details, please visit: https://itoolab.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab



MULTIMEDIA:



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/iToolabOfficial/videos



Learn More: https://itoolab.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.