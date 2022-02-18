News: California Soul Food Cookout and Festival: An Event with Purpose | CitizenWire

PLEASANTON, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is an exclusive, two-day weekend event being held on September 17 and 18, 2022 at the Alameda Fairgrounds. In its 12th year, this year's lineup will feature some of the state's top food vendors, hottest R&B artists and gospel greats. What's more, Chef Milly, a celebrity chef from "Hell's Kitchen," is the food venue host at the heart of it all.



Having earned a reputation as, "The Bay's Premier Outdoor Event," this exciting festival is focused on bringing friends and family together through good old-fashioned fun, family-style cooking and music. A Job Fair and Career Expo will also take place on both days.



Event organizers are expecting more than 12,000 attendees, 35 food truck vendors and a variety of small business vendors. To date, 11 musical artists are confirmed with a combined number of 3 million Instagram followers.



"That's an impressive number of people for sponsors to reach," says Annette Jackson, the CEO of The California Soul Food Cookout and Festival. "We'll be posting often and the excitement we're building is sure to pay off. It's all coming together in one great location and we've put every precaution in place to ensure a safe, entertaining and successful event."



Corporate partners are invited to help underwrite the California Soul Food Cookout and Festival, while showcasing and promoting their company's services and products. Customized sponsorship packages are available here: https://eventhub.net/events/California-Soul-Food-Cookout-and-Festival_3027



"The California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is sure to evoke a spirit of unity, wholeness, peaceful gathering, love, celebration and memories that will resonate within the souls of all those who attend, while transferring positive energy back into the community," Jackson says.



A portion of the proceeds raised will provide much-needed resources to organizations throughout the Bay Area that help victims of domestic violence and the homeless population. To ensure that all members of the community get to participate, The California Soul Food Cookout and Festival will also provide complementary tickets to various community organizations, so those less fortunate may attend.



"We look forward to working with great community organizations and corporate partners to make this year one of the most unforgettable family entertainment experiences yet," Jackson adds.



As Margaret Mead once said: "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has."



For event information: https://www.californiasoulfoodcookoutandfestival.com/



