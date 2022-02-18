News: WGI Sport of The Arts and CaptainU Announce Partnership | CitizenWire

CaptainU Named the College Recruiting Software Partner for WGI Sport of the Arts

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- WGI Sport of the Arts (WGI) - the world's premier organization producing indoor color guard, percussion, and winds competitions - today announced that they have selected CaptainU, powered by Stack Sports, to provide its organization with a self-managed recruiting software tool that will connect high-school performers with college band directors.



Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, WGI is a non-profit youth organization that not only produces indoor color guard, percussion, and winds competitions but also serves as the governing body for these activities.



"We are proud to welcome CaptainU as the official recruiting software for WGI Sports of the Arts," says Bart Woodley, Director of Operations and Sponsor Relations at WGI. "This partnership is about helping high school performers navigate the recruiting process and further develop and showcase their performing abilities in a safe environment. We are eager to provide this platform to performers and directors to be able to give them the right tools to continue their success and growth."



CaptainU allows athletes and performers to take what can often be a confusing recruiting experience and make it simple. With the most comprehensive suite of online recruiting tools and hands-on assistance, CaptainU boosts the athlete's and performer's exposure to college coaches and directors.



Through this exclusive partnership, CaptainU provides support and one-to-one connections through CaptainU's database. Performers will be able to use their free CaptainU profile, which allows them to post skills and highlight videos, store academic information, and much more, to connect with college directors across the nation.



"We're excited to partner with WGI to bring recruiting to the performing space to provide performers with more opportunity to continue their performing careers," said Brandon Hollmann, General Manager of CaptainU. "Our mission has always been to assist athletes/performers and college coaches/directors with the recruiting process. By working together with WGI, we have the incredible opportunity for performing arts to start to build an entire college recruiting ecosystem for performers and directors".



About WGI Sport of the Arts



Founded in 1977, WGI was founded to draw together the growing winter guard activity, standardize rules, and provide leadership and guidance. WGI Sport of the Arts is the world's premier organization producing indoor color guard, percussion, and winds competitions. As a non-profit youth organization, WGI also serves as the governing body for indoor color guard, percussion, and winds activities. It is called the Sport of the Arts because it brings music to life through performance in a competitive format. Even with over 40 years of history, the sport continues to evolve and grow. To learn more about WGI visit https://wgi.org/



About CaptainU



CaptainU empowers athletes and performers to take it to the next level through recruiting and discovery tools to connect with college coaches, directors, clubs, and events. More than 3 million high school athletes & performers, college coaches & directors, club coaches, and tournament directors have used CaptainU tools to network, build relationships, and build championship teams and groups. CaptainU was founded in 2008 and acquired by Stack Sports in 2017. To learn more about CaptainU, visit http://www.captainu.com/



About Stack Sports



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.