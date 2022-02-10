News: After, Inc. Announces Its New Corporate Rebranding to Focus on Customer Experience Technology | CitizenWire

NORWALK, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- After, Inc. today announced the launch of its corporate rebranding effort, including a complete website redesign to reflect the company's evolution to Customer Experience Technology. Since 2005, After Inc. has been providing best-in-class post-sale services to the world's largest manufacturers and retailers.



In 2021, After, Inc. launched its QuickSuite platform, a modular set of SaaS technologies to help manufacturers, retailers, and e-commerce sellers build deeper relationships with their customers, increase loyalty, and drive higher lifetime value. The suite covers the entire post-sale lifecycle, and includes: QuickReg®, QuickCover®, QuickClaim®, QuickInsight®, and QuickRenew®.



"2021 was a turning point for After, Inc.," says Nate Baldwin, After, Inc.'s CEO. "We launched our QuickSuite, brought on new SaaS Product, Marketing and Sales teams, and evolved our focus from a post-sale services company to a customer experience technology company. The cost of poor customer experience is going up. That's why our QuickSuite technology is so relevant. It allows retailers and manufacturers to provide differentiated and personalized experiences at each stage of the post-sale lifecycle - from registration to product protection, claims management to personalized offers - driving higher engagement, loyalty and lifetime value."



Along with the corporate rebranding, After, Inc. shares a new vision, mission and set of core values. "Our vision is pretty bold," says Dawn Taylor, After, Inc.'s Chief Revenue Officer. "We want to be the global leader in post-sale customer experience technology. But what people don't realize is that After has been providing post-sale technology and services to the world's largest manufacturers for over a decade. Now with our QuickSuite, merchants, manufacturers and TPAs of any size can download our user-friendly SaaS platforms and be up and running in minutes, not months. Given the explosion of ecommerce the past two years, the market has grown, along with a stronger need for competitive differentiation. We are excited about this next phase in our company's growth trajectory."



About After, Inc.



After, Inc. ( https://www.afterinc.com/ ) is a pioneer in the post-sale services industry. Since 2005, we have helped some of the world's top brands transform their businesses after the point of sale. Our best-in-class marketing, analytics and warranty administration drive higher customer satisfaction, product reliability, and brand equity, lower claims costs, and additional revenue and profit opportunities.



In 2021, we launched QuickSuite, a modular set of SaaS technologies to help manufacturers, retailers, and e-commerce sellers build deeper relationships with their customers and increase loyalty and lifetime value. The suite covers the entire post-sale lifecycle, and includes: QuickReg®, QuickCover®, QuickClaim®, QuickInsight®, and QuickRenew®.



Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, After, Inc. is part of Galway Holdings, a diversified financial services distribution company with a focus on data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.



