News: Fence Factory Rentals Moves to Wonderful New Location in Oxnard | CitizenWire

Ventura County's leading provider of premium portable toilets and temporary fencing for construction sites and outdoor events is now at a conveniently located spot in the city of Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- After being in Ventura for almost 30 years, Fence Factory Rentals' Ventura County division has moved to a great new location close by in Oxnard to better assist its expanding customer base. While their address has changed, the company remains fully committed to providing top-quality rental units at competitive prices along with consistently dependable service.



Fence Factory Rentals was established in 1994 as a temporary fence provider, and began offering portable toilets six years later. To help as many customers as possible across Central and Southern California, the company opened up locations in Atascadero in 1999 and Fresno in 2015. In addition to supplying rentals to construction companies, contractors, and homeowners for building and renovation projects, they offer similar products and services for special events through their sister company Event Factory Rentals. All locations provide the type of exceptional service that customers have come to rightfully expect.



What truly sets Fence Factory Rentals apart from its competitors is the overall unmatched value that they provide to each and every customer. As part of the trusted Fence Factory family of companies, the Rentals divisions have extensive industry knowledge and boast more than 80 years of combined experience. Their teams conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism, and are always available to make recommendations and provide guidance whether the customer's needs are fairly simple or extensive.



Additionally, all fence panels are carefully inspected and all toilets are thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, and freshened prior to being dispatched to the construction site or event venue. The rentals are delivered on time, and both setup and removal are handled efficiently on each and every job. For prolonged jobs, the company also services the toilets to ensure that they remain as clean and comfortable as they were at the start. Having worked with a variety of companies and individuals over their many years in business, Fence Factory Rentals understands the importance of making the entire process as straightforward and stress-free as possible.



As a local industry leader, Fence Factory Rentals has numerous types of temp fencing and porta potty rentals available to meet their customers' unique requirements. Their selection of construction fencing includes post-driven and freestanding chain link panels with optional privacy screen and debris netting. To ensure that they can properly serve all kinds of job sites, Fence Factory Rentals offers not only standard portable toilets but deluxe, ADA-compliant, towable, hoistable, and high rise options as well. There are also external hand wash stations available for proper sanitation and compliance with OSHA policies.



Fence Factory Rentals has sought to be at the forefront of the industry from the very beginning, and strives each day to earn their customers' trust and business. The significant number of repeat customers that the company maintains is a testament to the quality of their work and the immense value that they provide. Reach out to them today, and experience the Fence Factory Rentals advantage for yourself.



Fence Factory Rentals - Ventura County is located at 821 Maulhardt Avenue in Oxnard, and can be reached at (805) 644-4617. For more information, please contact the business or visit https://www.fencefactoryrentals.com/.



