News: A Suspenseful Memoir Inspires Readers to Open Their Minds | CitizenWire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- "No Time for Fear," a new e-book by Yvonne Haarsma, is a suspenseful page-turner that reveals how a mother and her two sons escaped an ego-driven husband while on the run across four continents and being pursued by Interpol, Mounted Police and the FBI.



This thrilling memoir starts out by setting the stage for what appeared to be a match made in heaven. However, the author quickly realizes that things are not at all what they seemed. Now, she's got to figure out how to protect herself and her two young sons from a powerful man who is charming, deceitful and filled with a thirst for revenge.



In a marriage that had reached a dead end, she was desperate for solutions. She sought the assistance of a counselor who, unbeknownst to her, showed herself to be a medium to help put things back on track. Soon, Yvonne begins to receive somewhat unbelievable messages, and is not convinced until a person very familiar to her reveals himself - her deceased grandfather, Edward.



Through messages from the other side, Edward shows her how to trade the darkness for the light and works behind the scenes to carefully guide her.



On the run for a year throughout Asia, Europe, North America and South America, Yvonne and her two boys confront extreme challenges and triumphs.



Readers will meet the many people who helped the author and learn how to trust their own inner voices.



One Amazon reviewer wrote, "This book could be a film script; all the elements are there - passion and suspense."



Another Amazon reviewer states, "Truth is definitely stranger than fiction. A truly intriguing tale, not only of survival and justice, but how our spirit guides are always looking out for us and work with us in ways we cannot always imagine or understand. We need more inspiring and eclectic stories like this."



Yvonne's main reason for writing this book is to help others find their strength and to trust what they may not always understand.



In Yvonne's words: "It was those difficult moments in my life and then the realization that our spiritual self helps to make us stronger. I've learned so much from this experience and hope it will inspire others too."



Get the book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09B7T477P



For more information: https://www.notime4fear.com/



About the Author:



Born in The Netherlands, Yvonne is a shining example of how to deal with extreme adversity. Her travels have brought her to six continents through an incredible series of extraordinary experiences. She's had 30+ years of practice as a karmic astrologer where she's helped hundreds of people discover their true life's path. Many of them have stayed in touch with her, sharing their thanks for her gift of insights.



​Her indomitable spirit and unflinching positive outlook are truly a model for others who grapple with the challenges associated with domestic abuse and a male-dominated society.



​Yvonne is the mother of two grown sons. She has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Belgium and she and her husband, Elliott, split their time between the two countries.



Learn More: https://www.notime4fear.com/

