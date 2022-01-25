News: Who Is Coffee Launches Online Specialty Coffee Store That Provides Spotlight and Fair Pay to Colombian Coffee Farmers | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Who Is Coffee, Inc., a transparent and direct trade coffee company, announced the launch of an online specialty coffee store that puts the emphasis on the stories of Colombian coffee farmers. Colombian specialty coffee is available for shipping directly to consumers in whole bean or ground coffee in aesthetic packages that prominently display the face and name of the coffee farmer that grew and processed the specialty coffee. The artwork on the coffee packages has been designed by a Colombian artist from the coffee regions.



Unlike other coffee companies, Who Is Coffee introduces the consumer to the coffee farmer in a bid to bring more transparency to the coffee industry. That is also why Who Is Coffee has a business model designed to pay the farmers the fair rates they deserve, compensating them substantially above market price. Who Is Coffee tackles the financial, ethical and environmental issues caused by the major coffee players, by redefining the coffee supply chain at a more human level.



Who Is Coffee's online store features three Colombian coffee farmers with captivating stories: Ana María, José David and Alejandro.



Ana María (https://whoiscoffee.com/pages/finca-villa-libia) is a young Colombian woman, who, against all odds, misogyny and external pressure, held on to her grandfather's farm when he passed away and decided to become a coffee farmer.



José David (https://whoiscoffee.com/pages/finca-cr) grew up on farms mired in violence: he would find dead bodies on his farm every other month. Now he runs a coffee farm in Medellín, where he produces specialty coffee while also providing a cultural point for tourists to learn about the history of coffee in Colombia.



Alejandro (https://whoiscoffee.com/pages/finca-alto-bonito), an engineer, gave up on his dream of moving to Europe because he fell in love with his coffee farm, showing resilience and a duty to protect his family legacy.



Who Is Coffee ensures traceability of its coffee through its participation in every part of the supply chain. "We personally visit the coffee farms, actively participate in the processing of the coffee, accompany the export/import of the beans, assist with the roasting and contribute to the fulfillment of coffee orders," says Lucas Webb, Co-Founder.



About Who Is Coffee:



Who Is Coffee is a transparent, direct trade coffee company involved in every aspect of the coffee supply chain, from the purchase of coffee from the farmers to the delivery of the coffee to the customers' home. Who Is Coffee places the emphasis on the coffee farmer, by telling their story, prominently featuring their name and image on products and compensating them significantly above market-rates. Who Is Coffee cares about sustainability and promoting practices and resources that will allow farmers to continue growing coffee.



In addition to selling specialty coffee online directly to consumers, Who Is Coffee supplies cafés and offices with roasted coffee, and offers virtual and in-person coffee tasting classes.



