News: HitPaw Photo Enhancer Update Helps Fix Old Photos with Portrait Reconstruction | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- To meet people's needs of fixing their blurred and pixelated images, HitPaw has proudly announced that HitPaw Photo Enhancer has been updated with powerful features making photo editing as easy as possible. HitPaw Photo Enhancer is enabled with Artificial Intelligence (AI) which can help users to adjust an image's sharpness, contrast, exposure and resolutions. With a user-friendly User Interface (UI), people can master how to use HitPaw Photo Enhancer without external guidance.



LET'S DIVE IN THE NEW FEATURES OF THE UPDATE:



1 - Improve the Portrait Reconstruction Model



The main update for HitPaw Photo Enhancer is to improve the portrait reconstruction model, which is aiming to fix the old photos. There are noise and pixels in old photos because it is taken by the old devices or compressed by social applications like Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp. With Portrait Reconstruction Model, Artificial Intelligence will learn what is the in the old photo first, and reconstruct the pixels so that the old photo looks like more clear and sharp.



2 - Three AI Models for Different Situations



There are 3 AI Models to serve any kind of purpose. The most powerful model is Face Model, which is specialized to upscale photos like selfies. Denoise Model is aiming to remove the noise in the pictures, especially the photos taken at the night. Last but not the least, General Model is perfect for the landscape, buildings, animals, and flowers.



3 - Batch Photos Processing



HitPaw Photo Enhancer supports batch images processing, which allows users to upload unlimited files to process in one time. Users can save their time and improve the efficiency, especially when there are tons of photos need to upscale.



4 - Download Speed Increase



With this update, the software pack has been optimized, which increases the download speed so that HitPaw Photo Enhancer will be downloaded when people don't even realize it.



Compatibility and Price:



HitPaw Photo Enhancer is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit OS) and its pricing starts from $8.99 USD for a month plan.



For more price information and feature information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-enhancer.html.



About HitPaw:



HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.



To know more about HitPaw, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html



Main website: https://www.hitpaw.com/



Our Social Media:



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HitPawofficial



Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/HitPawofficial/



Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawvideoeditor/



Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

