News: Nomis Solutions Appoints Fintech Veteran George Neal as Chief Product Officer, Promotes Prashant Balepur to SVP, Corporate Strategy and Partnerships | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, recently announced the appointment of George Neal as chief product officer. In this role, Neal will oversee strategy and development for new and existing products across all Nomis industry verticals. With a renewed corporate focus on strategic alliances and partner development, Nomis has also promoted Prashant Balepur to senior vice president of corporate strategy and partnerships. In his new position, Balepur will focus on accelerating existing partnerships as well as evaluating new partnership potentials.



"George is a tremendous addition to the Nomis team, and his vision for our product roadmap will benefit our clients and their customers in a remarkable way," explained Frank Rohde, president and CEO of Nomis Solutions. "While his two-plus decades of experience in fintech is certainly an asset, George also brings a fresh perspective and energy to Nomis, and we are enthusiastic about the direction in which we are heading under his leadership."



Neal joins Nomis from Q2, a digital banking solution, where he served as VP of data products. Previously, Neal spent several years as the chief analytics officer at PrecisionLender, which was acquired by Q2 in 2019. Prior to that role, Neal also gained extensive executive experience at American Savings Bank as the senior vice president of credit and analytics, technology and information security and support services. Neal's additional experiences at HEI, Aon Corporation 2G Consulting, and UBS have equipped him with both a strong technological and financial background.



"I am thrilled to join the team of pricing and profitability management experts at Nomis Solutions," said Neal. "The organization has established an excellent history in traditional pricing and modeling functions, truly setting the bar on understanding how price changes impact portfolios, balances, and overall profitability. We plan to leverage Nomis' immense knowledge across these functions into a cohesive and effective product strategy, providing our valued clients with best-in-class pricing and price execution."



Balepur assumes the SVP of corporate strategy and partnerships position, bringing deep market and technical knowledge to the role. During his tenure with Nomis Solutions, Balepur has played an integral part in leading product management, product marketing, and pre-sales.



"Prashant knows our customers, products, and partners intimately and has been invaluable in the evolution and growth of the organization," said Rohde. "He is perfectly positioned to engage our fintech partners to deliver joint offerings that drive success for our customers, partners, and Nomis."



"As a bank or lender, your goal is to win and serve clients - profitably. But too often, manual processes, rigid systems, and siloed data can limit your impact, disappointing customers, and frustrating employees," said Balepur. "Working with our fintech and cloud partners across data, digital, and core banking, Nomis is helping bring customer-centricity to every product, pricing and offer conversation and decision, resulting in a far more intelligent and impactful process for all parties involved."



Nomis partners with leading banks, mortgage lenders, and other financial institutions throughout the United States and Canada to deliver sophisticated price optimization tools. Through Nomis' advanced customer-centric pricing and profitability management solutions, lenders can leverage real-time data intelligence in a smarter way, to offer best-in-class pricing and deliver more value to their customers and borrowers.



Nomis Solutions is a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider that delivers competitive intelligence to bankers and mortgage lenders to facilitate more advanced pricing strategies. The company's analytics platform and end-to-end pricing tools enable retail banks and mortgage lenders to achieve customer- and borrower-centric pricing backed by real-time, actionable data. The platform also supports banks and mortgage lenders in their understanding and anticipation of the evolving demands of customers and borrowers, competitors, and ever-changing market conditions. For more information, please visit https://nomissolutions.com/.



