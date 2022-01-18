News: Florida Podiatric Group Brings High-Tech, High-Quality Healthcare to Largo | CitizenWire

LARGO, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Modern Foot & Ankle opens its sixth clinic - and first in Pinellas County - on Friday. The Central Florida podiatric group has selected Kyle Haverstrom, DPM, as the provider for the new Largo, Florida, location.



"I wanted to join Modern Foot & Ankle because it's at the forefront of technology when it comes to foot and ankle care and becoming a well-known force in Tampa and Orlando," said Dr. Haverstrom. "The technology-based approach is appealing to me because giving patients the most state-of-the-art treatments for all issues, big and small, is important."



Underscoring the necessity of creating personalized experiences, Dr. Haverstrom also pointed to the group's facilitation of "quick results, up-to-date treatments, and same-day appointments" as vital to achieving optimal outcomes.



"It allows patients to get better faster," he added.



Dr. Haverstrom came to the Largo and Clearwater area by way of Family Foot Health Center in Rogers, Arkansas, where he honed his surgical skills. He noted that his postgraduate training at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, which focused on sports medicine, arthroscopy, pediatrics, and trauma, prioritized implementing surgical advances.



"I enjoy the surgical aspect of the specialty," said Dr. Haverstrom, "but I will try all conservative therapies before going into the operating room."



The brand-new office, located on the third floor of the professional center at 11200 Seminole Blvd., in Largo, houses digital X-ray and ultrasound technologies. The space has been under renovation since last August to bring it into line with Modern Foot & Ankle's signature contemporary look.



But it's the proximity to surf and sand that speaks to the podiatrist's background.



"The patients in this area are great! They are very active, and I love being able to help them get back on their feet to enjoy the sun, beach, and outdoors," explained Dr. Haverstrom. "Coming from a sports family and growing up playing hockey, I had many foot and ankle injuries. I feel I can relate with my patients on a personal level and really provide the best care possible."



About Modern Foot & Ankle®



Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.® Modern Foot & Ankle is reshaping the patient experience and curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. Our physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics across Central Florida. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule.



For more information, visit https://modernfootankle.com/



RELATED LINKS:



https://modernfootankle.com/largo-office/



https://modernfootankle.com/dr-kyle-haverstrom/



Learn More: https://modernfootankle.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.