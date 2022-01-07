News: Olea Kiosks®, Inc. Announces Promotion of Daniel Olea to Director of Sales, Accelerating its Sales and Strategic Focus | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the expanded role of Daniel Olea to Director of Sales.



In this role, Daniel's responsibilities will include both sales team leadership and revenue acceleration through new strategic vertical markets. With his ability to build relationships and his detailed analysis and recognition of emerging trends, Daniel will lead the sales team through its next stage of growth and continue to build and execute its corporate strategy.



As the fourth generation in the business, Daniel spent several years as an account executive with the company, and each year demonstrated growth. With a strong understanding for strategic initiatives, in 2021, he was promoted to Director of Business Development and led the company in its development of long-term growth plans.



"With our focus on strategic growth, we need a sales leader that can set a strategy to propel us forward and lead and motivate the team to work towards our next objective. In 2021, Daniel delivered solid results with his focus on Strategic Business Development. He'll now take that model and replicate it as he works to expand our footprint and empower the sales team to excel," added CEO Frank Olea.



About Olea Kiosks, Inc.



Olea Kiosks® Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for the attractions and entertainment, healthcare and hospitality industries. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include The Habit Burger Grill, Kaiser Permanente, Empire State Building, Universal Studios, EVO Entertainment, Scientific Games, and Subway.



