News: Certa Integrates with EcoVadis to Help Company Reach ESG Goals | CitizenWire

Partnership Solidifies Certa's Value in Managing a Sustainable Supply Chain for Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Today, the leading third-party risk management platform, Certa, announced its official partnership with the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, EcoVadis. The integration will allow Certa customers to see the EcoVadis ratings of their third-party suppliers at a glance within one integrated platform.



Sustainability is a growing focus area for many organizations. According to a recent McKinsey report, two-thirds of ESG compliance lies within the supply chain, making transparency and accountability within the chain a key factor to achieving corporate conservation goals. Certa's integration with EcoVadis has created a game-changing value proposition that enables companies to assess and prioritize partners who contribute to the greater sustainability of the corporation.



"ESG is top of mind for our clients," stated Certa founder and CEO Jag Lamba. "This partnership enables Certa clients to add EcoVadis sustainability ratings into their supplier lifecycle management workflow with one click. This added governance helps bring visibility into the entire supply chain and helps corporations remedy any roadblocks."



Certa's software can automate and orchestrate entire workflows across business requestors, procurement, compliance, information security, privacy, and finance. By utilizing task queues, parallel approval flow, and in-app messaging, Certa's centralized platform keeps all parties connected and compliant at all times.



"As sustainability has become the leading topic of transformation for most organizations, they are realizing that the supply chain is one of their most powerful levers for driving positive change," said David McClintock, Global Director of Content Marketing from EcoVadis. "Adding EcoVadis ratings into Certa's greater procurement workflow will enable clients to integrate reliable insights of third-party partners' sustainability practices directly into onboarding decisions. The easy-to-use scorecards and tools help clients collaborate with their suppliers to prioritize and monitor their improvement journey across key topics including environmental and carbon footprint, working conditions, social practices, and ethics."



For more information about Certa, please visit http://www.getcerta.com/.



For further details on EcoVadis, please see http://www.ecovadis.com/.



ABOUT CERTA



Certa is the fastest-growing supplier management platform. Founded in 2015, Certa makes third-party risk management fast, easy, and modern. Using more than 80 no-code integrations with trusted data sources, Certa helps companies onboard third parties 3x faster while mitigating risk and improving compliance controls. Certa's clients include several Fortune 50 retailers and a Top 3 consulting firm. Certa is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.



For more information or to schedule a demo visit our website, Twitter, and Linkedin.



ABOUT ECOVADIS



EcoVadis is a trusted global provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 75,000 rated companies. EcoVadis helps manage your network both upstream and downstream, either by sharing your performance with your stakeholders or monitoring the performance of your own upstream value chain.



CITATIONS:



https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/operations/our-insights/buying-into-a-more-sustainable-value-chain?cid=app



Learn More: https://www.getcerta.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.