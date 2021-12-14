News: DocMagic’s Chief Compliance Officer Wins Top 40 Under 40 Most Influential Mortgage Professionals Award | CitizenWire

Gavin T. Ales wins annual award for his industry contributions with mortgage compliance

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its chief compliance officer, Gavin T. Ales, has been honored by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine with its 2021 Top 40 Under 40 award.



The annual list highlights the industry's most influential mortgage professionals under the age of 40 who are making a difference by exemplifying professionalism, perseverance, leadership, and excellence in their respective fields. According to NMP, the magazine again received numerous nominations and it was tough to arrive at the 40 honorees.



"I am flattered to be acknowledged as a person who has made industry contributions that have had a positive impact," commented Ales. "DocMagic has truly moved the needle with innovative technologies that are digitizing the lending process. What's more, adoption of our solutions is at an all-time high. I feel honored to have earned this accolade, but at the end of the day it's a team-based effort here at DocMagic that's making the real difference."



Gavin has implemented numerous complex compliance regulations into DocMagic's software applications, effectively supporting thousands of lending entities across the mortgage supply chain. He oversaw the implementation of TRID, works closely with the CFPB, the GSEs, and ensures lenders remain in compliance at all times---from the moment borrowers and originators engage at the point-of-sale all the way to underwriting, closing, secondary, and servicing. Most recently, he has been key in launching compliant eClosing solutions and eNotarization functionality.



Gavin is responsible for overseeing constant changes to many loan documents for compliance adherence. His legal and compliance department ensures that state, federal, CFPB, and investor-level compliance changes are assessed and accurately incorporated into DocMagic's software platform in a timely fashion. Gavin specializes in mortgage banking compliance; federal and state regulatory compliance; financial services law; real estate law; and consumer credit law, among other focuses. Prior to joining DocMagic, he was the Deputy Chief Compliance Officer at Prospect Mortgage.



Gavin holds a J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law and a B.B.A. with a focus in Economics and a minor in Banking and Finance as well as a B.A. in International Relations and Affairs and a minor in German from the University of Mississippi. He is a licensed attorney in the state of California and Maryland.



The complete list of 2021 Top 40 Under 40 honorees are showcased in the December issue of National Mortgage Professional magazine: https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/nmps-40-under-40-2021.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.



About NMP Magazine's '40 Most Influential Mortgage Professionals Under 40':



The annual list is comprised of mortgage professionals who are under the age of 40, as voted by their peers, who are accomplished individuals that carry the torch of professionalism, perseverance, leadership, excellence, and more - in their respective fields within the fast-moving mortgage industry. As with each year, NMP received many nominations, ultimately arriving at 40 official winners and identifying another 40 to watch that are mortgage professionals shaping the industry.



