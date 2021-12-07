News: SimpleNexus’ Shane Westra and Suzy Djilas recognized for outstanding leadership in mortgage technology | CitizenWire

Westra awarded as a 2021 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter; Djilas honored as a 2021 National Mortgage Professional Mortgage Lending Woman of Inspiration

LEHI, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that two staff members were honored by housing finance media organizations for their respective contributions to the mortgage industry. Chief Product Officer Shane Westra was named a 2021 Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire (HW) and Enterprise Account Executive Suzy Djilas was named a 2021 Mortgage Lending Woman of Inspiration by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) Magazine.



Shane Westra, HW Tech Trendsetters award recipient



The HW Tech Trendsetters award program recognizes the 50 most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy. Westra was honored for bringing to market products that improve lender productivity and borrower experience at SimpleNexus. Notably, Westra managed the rapid build-out of Nexus Closing, SimpleNexus' electronic closing platform, which offers borrowers a streamlined closing experience that includes integrated remote online notarization (RON) and eSigning.



"I am honored to receive this award from HousingWire, a media outlet with widespread influence in the mortgage industry," said Westra. "I would like to thank my team at SimpleNexus for their dedication to building innovative digital tools that lead to significant efficiency gains, greater data integrity and faster delivery of loans to the secondary market."



"This year's list of Tech Trendsetters have, yet again, proven to be the driving force behind the digital transformation in housing," HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "This impressive list of honorees are finding solutions to some of the industry's toughest challenges from improving the borrower's journey to streamlining every step of the real estate transaction process."



Suzy Djilas, NMP Mortgage Lending Women of Inspiration recipient



NMP's Mortgage Lending Women of Inspiration have made significant contributions to the mortgage industry through demonstrated leadership and innovative initiatives. Over 15 years, Suzy Djilas has built a reputation as a mortgage technology sales powerhouse who understands how to help lenders get the most from their investments in software. In the wake of the pandemic, Djilas worked hand-in-hand with lenders to ensure that loan officers maintained productivity while working remotely using the SimpleNexus app. She also kept deals moving forward with consumer-facing tools such as mobile disclosures and hybrid eClosings.



"The mortgage industry can feel a bit like a boys' club sometimes, which can be somewhat intimidating for young women considering a career in the industry," said Djilas. "I would encourage those young women to connect with strong female mentors like the women honored with this award, and seek out a company with a culture of support and diversity, which I am fortunate to have found at SimpleNexus."



Founded in 2011, SimpleNexus is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. Lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate partners, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world's Best Workplaces for Innovators.



