News: Current Builders Announces Final Phase of Construction at University Pointe | CitizenWire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Current Builders (www.currentbuilders.com) has announced the start of construction of Building G at the University Pointe project in Davie, Florida. The project is the final phase of University Pointe, an 860-bed student housing campus. Building G is on the site's southeast corner and will include 24 units and 46,390 square feet in a four-story building.



"Current Builders is pleased to be Broward Student Housing's preferred contractor," said Eric Herlihy, Executive Vice President of Current Builders. "We have worked with the development, led by Robert Koenig and his design team, for more than a decade, and completed University Pointe's first phase in 2019."



University Pointe serves the housing needs of three area higher learning institutions including Nova Southeastern University, Broward College and Florida Atlantic University. University Pointe is Current Builders second high-end student housing project.



About Current Builders:



Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues in excess of $250 million. Current Builders specializes in privatized student housing, multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.



