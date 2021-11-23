News: Blockchain Meets Agriculture to Improve Soil and Air Quality | CitizenWire

Carbon Asset Network and Ember Labs Join to Revolutionize Carbon Sequestration

CHEYENNE, Wyo. /CitizenWire/ -- Two innovative Cheyenne-based companies, the agricultural Carbon Asset Network and blockchain consultancy group Ember Labs have joined forces to create the new pathway for carbon sequestration and improving air quality by using the power of blockchain. This new model is designed to be a private enterprise alternative to Cap and Trade methods, which have not proved successful since its inception in 2009.



"Blockchain, combined with tokenization, empowers a model where we all can be successful in cleaning carbon out of our air by improving soil health," says Ian Alexander, principal of Ember Labs. "It's time to put that ability into the hands of ESG oriented businesses, agriculturists, land managers of any kind, and the everyday people wanting to help our environment. The desire to do this is not new. What we have designed is the ability to streamline and make the process for a Total Ecological Solution actually work."



The Carbon Asset Network joins with nonprofit Synergy for Ecological Solutions to provide grants which allow land managers to take action for a Total Ecological Solution through soil health. Often these new methods increase operating costs and capital investment. The grants allow the land managers to take action right away to maximize soil health.



As soil becomes healthier, there is more oxygen released to the air, and more carbon pulled into the roots and soil (carbon sequestration) through the natural process of photosynthesis. Land managers include not only those in the agriculture industry, but managers of parks, golf courses, undeveloped land, or anyone who manages open land.



"It's actually very simple," says John Robitaille, Director of Carbon Asset Network. "Nature has its own way to increase air quality and that's photosynthesis. Working with Ember Labs, we have created a method utilizing blockchain that simply makes this feasible and effective in a private enterprise scenario, which lets those who want to help both our soils and our air quality. The whole process turns on simply cooperating with Nature. We say it's climate wellness through soil health."



Many air quality programs are designed to eliminate emissions from fossil fuel. This new method, however, is designed to take any carbon out of the air immediately and is not reliant on adoption of alternative energy sources so that the air can improve sooner rather than later.



