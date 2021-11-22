News: ‘I FIL-AM POWERED’ Virtual Health and Wellness Summit on December 1-3, 2021 | CitizenWire

Your online event for mental, physical and spiritual well-being

FALLS CHURCH, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Metro Washington DC (PACC-DC), in collaboration with Trainstation Philippines is spearheading a three-day virtual summit to promote health and wellness on December 1-3 at 6 p.m. EST entitled, "I FIL-AM POWERED." Says PACC-DC PRO, Olma Inocentes, "The title is a play at Fil-Am, short for Filipino-American, and empowerment because we believe that focusing on health and wellness promotes and supports personal growth, leading to self-empowerment. The summit is open to everybody. Health and wellness are universal concerns and ultimately, a global undertaking. But we need to start somewhere and where better to start than ourselves, our family and our community?"



Pre-pandemic, many people may not have been serious about their health and wellness, preferring to roll the dice with unhealthy life choices. Now, it's acknowledged as an important tool to promote longevity and has, in fact, surfaced as a necessity in the current pandemic reality.



Realizing the truth of that moved PACC-DC to organize this event with the help of Trainstation Philippines, a motivational training company. The Summit is host to an inspiring line-up of speakers and performers spread over the three-day event. Each day is themed - Day 1 for Mind, Day 2 for Body and Day 3 for Spirit, and will feature speakers from different sectors, including doctors, coaches, fitness trainers, culinary chefs and businesspeople. Join a community of thought leaders, influencers and practitioners to create a movement that positively impacts the lives of millions worldwide!



December 1: MIND



Neuro - The Brain * Panic and Emotional Hijack * The Emotional, Logical and Social Brain * The Organizing Principle of the Brain * Linguistics: Words * The Story in Your Head * Programming Our Defaults * Empowered to be CHAMPS - Connection, Have Fun, Attention Training, Physical Movement, Sleep Optimization * Mental Health * Brain:Mind Talk



December 2: BODY



Body Movement * Being the Best Version of You * Diet and Nutrition * Dental Care * Mentimeter Activity * General Health Care * Heart to Heart * COVID 19 and Vaccine updates



December 3: SPIRIT



Thriving Amidst Challenges * Spirit of Resilience and Courage * Fighting Spirit: Mental and Emotional Agility * Flourishing Spirit: Empowered From Within * Gratitude - Devi Prayer * Round Table: The Spirit of the Filipino * Round Table: Values & Community * Round Table: Grit and Flourishing in a Changing World * Breathing and Relaxation Techniques



From PACC-DC president Michael San Juan, "We are very excited about our virtual health and wellness summit on Dec 1-3. We expect to get a lot of health information and wellness tips from our speakers. Raffle prizes are also at stake and there will be musical entertainment featuring SNRG, a popular mixed hip-hop and R&B band, rapper EZ Mil, Janice Javier of The Voice Philippines, local favorite Katrina Manabat, singer-songwriter JayR and singer-actress Geneva Cruz.



Sponsored by George Mason Mortgage LLC, Avalon In-Home Nursing and Rehabilitation, BrightStar Care, The Medical Team and Enterprise Solutions, Inc. Sponsorship packages are still available. Please visit our website at https://www.pacc-dc.org/.



Tickets may be purchased at https://bit.ly/paccdc-filampowered. You can choose which day you want to attend, or you can join all three days.



PACC-DC is on its 28th year of service to its members and the community, and its vision is to further grow that presence in the DMV area. It is committed to develop programs and events that have a positive impact on the business community and to foster community outreach initiatives that benefit the entire region.



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/drUa1m4fccE



Learn More: https://www.pacc-dc.org/

