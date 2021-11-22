News: Full or Partial Floor Office for Sublease at 400 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT Represented by Choyce Peterson | CitizenWire

NORWALK, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced they are exclusively representing a full floor sublease measuring 36,782 square feet (SF) at 400 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta and Principal John Hannigan comprise the brokerage team.



400 Atlantic Street is a stand-alone office building in the heart of downtown Stamford, conveniently located 0.3 miles from Exit 7 of I-95, and less than a 10-minute walk from the Stamford Train Station. This LEED GOLD and Energy Star certified building offers tenants covered parking, a fitness facility, and a full-service café. Additional features include on-site property management and full-time security.



This space can be easily subdivided to a half floor of approximately 18,391 SF, or it can be taken as an entire floor of 36,782 SF. The 11th floor location offers panoramic views of the city and Long Island Sound. This newly built-out, modern space has eight offices/conference rooms, as well as a large open area for workstations. In addition, there is an expansive private kitchen/breakroom. High-end furniture and fixtures can be made available upon request. The sublease term is through late 2026.



Cognetta commented, "We are pleased to represent an exceptional office space within a quality office building in the heart of downtown. This availability offers a flexible layout that can accommodate almost any type of office user. Given its convenient location to both I-95 and the Stamford Train Station, this suite represents the perfect turnkey solution for any company looking to relocate to a class A building in Stamford."



For further information, please visit our website: https://www.choycepeterson.com/property/400-atlantic-street-stamford-ct



About Choyce Peterson, Inc.



Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions. http://www.choycepeterson.com/



Learn More: https://www.choycepeterson.com/

