News: Sales Boomerang named 49th fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 | CitizenWire

Sales Boomerang's extensive line of automated loan opportunity alerts generated 3,882% revenue growth over three years

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang today announced it ranked 49 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Sales Boomerang grew 3,882% during this period.



Sales Boomerang Chief Executive Officer Alex Kutsishin credits Sales Boomerang's 3,882% revenue growth to an ever-expanding line of automated alerts that help lenders better understand and anticipate the needs of their clients and to a company culture that attracts forward-thinking talent.



"Sales Boomerang grows by providing lenders with data intelligence and digital tools that create revenue opportunities and ensure no borrower ever gets left behind," said Kutsishin. "We are proud to be recognized as an innovation and growth leader in the financial technology sector."



"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology, and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent, transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."



"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech and entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, they recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."



Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.



About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™



Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.



In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.



About Sales Boomerang



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders - including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks - to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $150 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



About Deloitte



Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the U.S. member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.



